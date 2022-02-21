ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Mom slain, boyfriend, 2 kids wounded in SE Foster shooting

By Emma Jerome, Lindsay Nadrich, Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mother was killed, two children were wounded and her boyfriend critically hurt when bullets ripped through a car late Sunday night in Southeast Portland.

The gunfire riddled the car around 10:40 p.m. Sunday at SE Foster and 128th Avenue. All 4 people were in the car at the time, which was filled with groceries. Neighbors told KOIN 6 News they were on their way home after late night grocery shopping.

The mother died at the scene. Her children remain hospitalized. A 5-year-old was shot in the arm and a 1-year-old was shot in the leg.

Her boyfriend, who was driving, is expected to survive his critical injuries, KOIN 6 News learned.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, police said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32mU8e_0eKZlQwZ00
    A mother was slain, 2 children were wounded and her boyfriend critically hurt when this car was riddled with bullets on SE Foster near 128th, February 20, 2022 (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMoLU_0eKZlQwZ00
    A woman is dead, while a man and two children are wounded after a shooting in Southeast Portland on Feb. 20, 2022 (KOIN).

One woman, who also lives in the apartment building and is a nurse, told KOIN 6 News her son heard a crash and told her to grab her medical bag to help the people on the street.

She said that is when they heard 15-20 gunshots and when she got outside she said she could hear the baby screaming. She said she pulled the kids out of the car and stayed with them until police and medics arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgdH6_0eKZlQwZ00
Kelly Miller lives in an apartment on SE Foster that was hit by bullets fired at a car, killing a mother and wounding 3 others, February 21, 2022 (KOIN)

Another neighbor said it was terrifying to see.

“Oh tragic, you know. I mean, one moment you’re there with your whole family and then the next they’re taken away from you,” Kelly Miller said. “That’s hard for those kids. It’s gonna be hard for the adult in the matter, too. He’s gonna come out in critical condition or whatever it is, you know, and have to face that reality. You know in the blink of an eye, life changed.”

Neighbors said bullets were everywhere. The side of the apartment building was also hit several times. One bullet went through a man’s window. Another went through dry wall, hitting the water heater in another apartment.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 34

HOPE JOHNSON
3d ago

It's Portland, nothing is going to change because the government doesn't care to help with all the issues this city has! shootings are daily. car theft is hourly... nothing will change.

Reply(1)
17
Guest
3d ago

Wow kate and ted thank you for making our beautiful city into a death trap! Daily shootings omg! What are you doing in office? Oh yeah spending tax payers money on free rent!

Reply(1)
17
Cid Peirce Quakenbush
3d ago

This is horrible. Portland claims it's trying to entice travelers by bringing back Portland to the pre-BLM days. Seems the same to me.

Reply(3)
8
 

