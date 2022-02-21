ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedale, TX

Burst Pipe, Flooding Closes James Arthur Intermediate School In Kennedale

 1 day ago
KENNEDALE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Students at one school in the Kennedale Independent School District have the day off and it’s not because of President’s Day.

Extensive flood damage at James Arthur Intermediate School has forced the cancellation of classes Monday.

Video taken by school board member Debbie Villagomez shows just how much of a mess school leaders are trying to clean up. Administrators say the flooding happened after a 12-inch water pipe burst inside the middle school.

There is no exact timetable as to how long it will take to get the water out of the building.

Kennedale ISD school board members will have an emergency meeting later Monday to assess the damage and hopefully put a plan in place for students and staff.

