Rockcastle County, KY

Man Shoots Neighbor- Kentucky State Police Investigates

 20 hours ago

Man Shoots Neighbor- Kentucky State Police InvestigatesSCDN Graphics Department

Kentucky State Police News

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Three Oaks Road in Rockcastle County.

The preliminary investigation reveals

911 was notified of a neighbor dispute complaint involving Donnie R. Lamb, 57, of Mt. Vernon and his neighbor George W. Davis, 74, of Mt. Vernon.

During the investigation, it was determined Donnie Lamb, shot his neighbor Davis once in the chest.

Davis was taken by Rockcastle EMS to a landing zone in the Round Stone area of Rockcastle County before being flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Donnie Lamb was arrested and charged with Assault 1st. He was taken to the Rockcastle Detention Center.

The investigation is continued by Kentucky State Police Trooper Cory Jones.

