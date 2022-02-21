Off and On Rain This Week, Warmer Temperatures on the Way

Rain Chances This Week

Rain showers make their way to Metro Atlanta this afternoon, moving west to east throughout the day and tapering off this evening.

HRRR Futurecast Radar

Tuesday will remain mainly dry, though a stray shower can’t be ruled out for Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

More waves of rain shower activity is expected Wednesday and Friday mornings, and all together, as much as 0.5″ to 1″ of rainfall is possible throughout North Georgia by Friday evening.

GFS Total Precipitation This Week

Temperatures trending 10-20 degrees above average this week

The unsettled weather will occur along with a warming trend as the subtropical jet stream parks over the Southern Great Plains, Midsouth and Midwest this week.

ECMWF 300 mbar Jet Stream

The subtropical jet will create atmospheric “lift” which helps generate off and on rain showers throughout the Southeast.

At the same time, the jet will pull warmer air into the region, allowing morning lows rise to the mid-50s/low 60s and afternoon highs rise to the mid-70s.

For comparison, the average morning lows this week range from 38-41 degrees; average afternoon highs range from 60-61 degrees.

ECMWF Temperature Trend This Week

