ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Overturned semitrailer shuts down I-275 southbound in St. Petersburg

By Josh Fiallo
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HajM_0eKZkzov00
An overturned tractor-trailer was causing significant delays on Interstate 275 on Monday morning. [ Florida 511 ]

ST. PETERSBURG — An overturned semitractor-trailer shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 275 on Monday morning, causing serious travel delays during rush hour in Pinellas County.

State Department of Transportation cameras showed the overturned semitrailer stretched across all three of the highway’s southbound travel lanes at the 22nd Avenue S exit. The crash happened around 6:14 a.m. and closed all southbound lanes, the department said.

Cameras showed some vehicles making their way around the semitrailer.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Overpass Road reopens in Pasco County

DADE CITY — Motorists near Interstate 75 in Pasco County got some good news when Overpass Road reopened Monday morning for one lane of traffic in each direction between Old Pasco Road and Boyette Road. Overpass Road was closed a year ago to allow the $64 million construction of...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pinellas County, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Cars
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Traffic
Saint Petersburg, FL
Cars
Tampa Bay Times

Pedestrian killed crossing Missouri Avenue N, say Largo police

LARGO — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night while trying to cross Missouri Avenue N, according to Largo police. The incident took place about 10:51 p.m. north of Largo High School. Police said a man left Luke’s Sports Shack Bar & Grill at 999 Missouri Ave. N and attempted to walk east across the southbound lanes.
LARGO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

2 people dead and another injured in Palm Harbor crash

PALM HARBOR — A man and his female passenger died Saturday morning after colliding with another vehicle while making a left turn, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A 32-year-old man from New Port Richey was driving a 2017 Hyundai Accent north on Bentley Drive at 9 a.m. when he stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with Alderman Road. A second vehicle, a 2011 Ford Mustang driven by an 18-year-old Palm Harbor man, was driving east at a high speed on Alderman Road, troopers said.
PALM HARBOR, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
Tampa Bay Times

After Pasco accident, trio assaults driver in middle of highway

A group assaulted a driver on a Pasco County highway after crashing into his car Monday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement released Saturday. Three men riding in a red sedan were traveling behind a 2007 Chrysler 300 in the center lane of State Road 54 near Hospital Boulevard. The sedan changed to the left lane, sped up and passed the Chrysler before going back into the center lane. It then stopped and caused a crash.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough roadblocks continue for Tampa Bay rapid transit plan

Electric buses, operating 16 hours a day, could run as frequently as every 7.5 minutes in some locations along a 41-mile corridor from Wesley Chapel to St. Petersburg. Or, the calculated travel times could be off because the study, presented last week to the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, conflicts with the long-term transportation plans of Hillsborough County, officials said.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Tampa Bay Times

Motorcycle ‘outlaw,’ wanted in Colorado killing, arrested at Tampa clubhouse

TAMPA — An outlaw on the run after a fatal shootout in Colorado was arrested in Tampa last month at a clubhouse used by the Mongols Motorcycle Club. Gregory Moore Jr., 31, has been extradited on more than a dozen charges, including first-degree murder. His arrest came as part of a sting that took down 10 members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club in the shooting death of a rival gang member and serious injuries to others during a bar fight in the Denver suburb of Arvada, Colo., police said.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bardmoor-Osceola neighborhoods at center of everything Pinellas offers

Situated between Lake Seminole and Belcher Road, the communities of Bardmoor and Osceola are about as central as one can get in Pinellas County. Sitting in a strip of unincorporated Pinellas County between the cities of Seminole on the west and Pinellas Park to the east, it’s close to shopping, great schools, splendid Lake Seminole Park, and the Gulf beaches. A few minutes by car are the most desirable destinations in the county, including downtown St. Pete, Clearwater Beach and the waters of Tampa Bay.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy