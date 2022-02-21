Overturned semitrailer shuts down I-275 southbound in St. Petersburg

An overturned tractor-trailer was causing significant delays on Interstate 275 on Monday morning. [ Florida 511 ]

ST. PETERSBURG — An overturned semitractor-trailer shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 275 on Monday morning, causing serious travel delays during rush hour in Pinellas County.

State Department of Transportation cameras showed the overturned semitrailer stretched across all three of the highway’s southbound travel lanes at the 22nd Avenue S exit. The crash happened around 6:14 a.m. and closed all southbound lanes, the department said.

Cameras showed some vehicles making their way around the semitrailer.

