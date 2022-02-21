ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The A-Z of new gaming terms

Cover picture for the articleNeologisms describe the way the world changes, or how we frame the changing world. Gathering this list, I was struck by how many words, phrases, and concepts feel like they've been with us forever. But judging by Google Trends and other searches, all of them are either less than ten years...

NME

Nintendo 3DS and Wii U online shops to close in 2023

Nintendo has announced that the online shopping components of the 3DS and Wii U will be closing in early 2023. This means that as of “late March 2023” Nintendo eShop purchases for downloadable games, free demos and more will not be available. Other services will be winding down...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042's low population has effectively turned one player into the host of an entire region

One Battlefield 2042 player has become the de facto host of the entire South African region due to its low population. That's according to a report from Reddit user Vandeiedakaf, a PC player who claims that the game's South African pool is so small, and connections to bigger servers are so thin, that local Portal options are "the only way to get a game" in the region.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PS5 console covers appear to be delayed at third-party retailers

PS5 console cover faceplates appear to have been delayed at third-party retailers. The special colored face plates for PS5 consoles were meant to go on sale at third-party retailers like Currys and Amazon earlier today on February 18. However, at the time of writing, the special console covers appear to only be on sale directly from the PlayStation Store in the UK.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Legendary Guitar Hero Player Exposed as a Cheater

Since the dawn of competitive gaming, there have been players willing to cheat in order to count themselves among the very best. Competitive Guitar Hero and Clone Hero player Schmooey is the latest such example, as fans of the series recently exposed his most impressive feats as fraudulent. The player had spent the last few years sharing incredible videos of his accomplishments, setting new records, and earning thousands of dollars in bounties that had been established for certain songs. In a video breaking down Schmooey's history with the game, Speedrunning commentator/YouTuber Karl Jobst reveals in detail how Schmooey managed to fool players for so long.
VIDEO GAMES
ClickOnDetroit.com

Build your own video game with this 14-piece development bundle

Video games can be much more than mindless entertainment. They have the power to build worlds, forge friendships and expand perspectives. Develop a game of your very own with The Complete GameCreators Mega Maker Pack Bundle, on sale for just $79.99. This bundle features 14 tools to build the game...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Sony Are Literally Giving Away PS5s, But Only If You Can Find These Codes

More than a few fans hoping to get their hands on Sony's latest console, the PlayStation 5, have only come away with disappointment. Global computer chip shortages have left demand far outweighing what Sony can supply. This in turn has lead Sony to lower its expectation for how many units it would be able to produce and sell within a financial year by 3million.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

Man Who Lived in Small Apartment Owes Nintendo $14.5 Million

The brightest part of Gary Bowser’s tiny apartment is the lime green walls. Beyond that, his home in the Dominican Republic is incredibly sparse, with a fridge and cabinets in one room next to a desk with his computer. The kitchen has a stove, an oven, a large bottle for water, and a blue sofa with speckled cushions. Bowser, it seems, does not have much.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The best Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals live right now

The Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals come at a perfect time for those of you on the hunt for any games and accessories. This is a good sale in which to pick up any Nintendo items you've been thinking of purchasing this year so far, and we've rounded up some of the biggest and best deals from all of the biggest retailers.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Activision Blizzard games will stay on PlayStation after all

In a surprising about-face, Microsoft announced that all Activision Blizzard games, including future Call of Duty releases, will continue to launch on PlayStation consoles even after any existing deals expire. Microsoft was reportedly already set to release Call of Duty games on other consoles through 2023. Detailed in a blog...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Best 12 RTS Games Like Age Of Empires

The long-running Microsoft’s RTS series continues strong. But these are the type of games that require constant practice to master. So, fans like you are probably looking for other games like Age of Empires. I see three reasons why you may be looking for alternatives:. Age of Empires games...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Activision’s workplace scandal led to Microsoft acquisition

IGN reported that Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer initiated talks of his company’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard with its CEO Bobby Kotick after the release of the Wall Street Journal’s report on sexual assault and misconduct allegations at Activision. These talks reportedly began on November 19, 2021, which is three days after the news dropped.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Puma Reveals Its New Minecraft Collaboration Featuring the Suede, RS-Z and CA Pro Shoes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Update: Feb. 8, 2022 @ 1:45 p.m. ET Puma has revealed its collaborative Minecraft shoes, a collection that includes looks in full-family sizing. The range will release throughout February and March. The iconic suede Suede, for instance, will release in a friar brown and fern green colorway in men’s, junior, little kids’ and toddler sizing. The Suede will also drop in a gray violet and blue atoll colorway in junior and little kids’ sizing. Puma will release Minecraft-inspired iterations of the RS-Z as well...
APPAREL
GamesRadar+

Street Fighter 6 is apparently being revealed at the end of Capcom's mystery countdown timer

Street Fighter 6 is reportedly being unveiled very soon. That's according to Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grubb, from comments made on the latest episode of his GrubbSnax live show. "It's Street Fighter 6," Grubb flatly stated when asked about the possibility of a new entry in the fighting franchise being unveiled at the end of a countdown timer initiated by Capcom earlier this week.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

EA Reportedly Blames Halo Infinite for Battlefield 2042's Lackluster Launch

EA laid some blame for Battlefield 2042's less than stellar sales on competition from 343 Industries' Halo Infinite, per a report by Xfire. In a company "Town Hall" with employees, EA allowed that Battlefield 2042's sales had fallen short of what it had hoped for the game, and talked through some of its plans to improve both the game and the franchise in future updates.
VIDEO GAMES

