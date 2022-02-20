ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

‘I can’t even believe that kind of thing happened’: Woman arrested, accused of burning child

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WoPiu_0eKZkFer00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local man and woman are in jail after being charged with child abuse and neglect.

Details from an arrest report show that Nicole Bennett and her friend Ronald McKinney punished Bennett’s son by putting his hands in a hot oven and hitting him with a bat.

According to the arrest report, the boy told police he was being punished for stealing McKinney’s shoes.

The report goes on to say the child was punched in the mouth and chest by McKinney. When Bennett got home, Bennett and McKinney turned on the oven to the highest temperature.

The boy told police both of his hands were placed in the oven, with Bennet holding one of them against the interior of the oven’s door.

Nikki Pembleton is a mother of two and said she can’t imagine doing such a thing.

STORY: ‘He was screaming in pain’: 2 arrested during child neglect investigation in St. Johns County

“I can’t even believe that kind of thing happened,” she said. “There are better ways to discipline your children than to burn them.”

After it happened, the boy said he was told to take a shower and then go outside and wait on the porch. He said he slept outside all night because Bennet wouldn’t allow him back in until the morning.

The report says police noticed blisters on the child’s right and left hand, injuries to the left side of his face, a bump on his head and a busted lip.

“I couldn’t imagine even a reason for someone to do that kind of thing to their kid,” Pembleton said.

McKinney also admitted to punching the child in the chest twice, but denied punching him in the mouth and holding his hand in the oven.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Mental issue raised in boy's body in freezer case in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A defense attorney said Thursday he wants a mental health evaluation for a Las Vegas man now jailed in protective custody after being accused of keeping a widow and her daughter captive at his home, killing the woman’s 4-year-old son and storing the boy’s body in a garage freezer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WOKV

Ohio man drives himself to mom’s house, hospital after being shot in head

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — After suffering a gunshot wound to the head, an Ohio man apparently took matters into his own hands and drove himself to the emergency room, police said. According to The Vindicator and WFMJ, the incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Pasadena and South avenues in Youngstown. The man said he had just parked his mother’s car, a Chevy Trailblazer, in a driveway when two people clad in masks drove by, Youngstown police said. One of the people inside the passing vehicle opened fire, striking the victim’s head, The Vindicator reported.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WOKV

Ex-officer in Breonna Taylor raid said he saw AR-15 fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Brett Hankison said he believed the Louisville officers who raided Breonna Taylor’s apartment were taking fire from an AR-15 rifle, which he said prompted him to fire 10 shots into her apartment. Hankison said as much to investigators about two weeks after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
WOKV

Breonna Taylor's death at center of ex-officer's trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — The shooting death of Breonna Taylor was front and center on the first day of a criminal trial for the only police officer charged in the deadly 2020 raid. Brett Hankison, now a former Louisville police officer, fired 10 shots in the raid,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
53K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy