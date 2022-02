It’s now been more than two years since Samsung’s foray into the world of foldable smartphones, first with the Galaxy Fold in 2019 and later with the Galaxy Z Flip one year later. And while both devices aren’t exactly best-sellers, the Z Flip line demonstrated that it is, in fact, possible to design a foldable smartphone that doesn’t detract from the user experience. Of course, this has only prompted tech pundits to wonder if we’ll ever see an iPhone Flip from Apple.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO