It's officially rodeo season again in San Antonio. If you just purchased a ticket and this is in fact your first rodeo, don't fret. Like many San Antonians, I am a full-fledged rhinestone cowboy (just like the Glenn Campbell song). I'm known to accessorize with Western-inspired apparel, from silver belt buckle's to black Levis and boots. I'll listen to outlaw country and go to the Lonesome Rose, but don't know how to two-step. I'm no cowboy, I'm a damn poser. I hardly know the difference between an Angora goat and an Alpine goat. I get nervous when I approach livestock. I hunch over my laptop everyday and type. That's why I'm the perfect person to escort you through your first rodeo.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO