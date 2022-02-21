ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Chance For Sleet, Snow Across Iowa This Week

iheart.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Undated) -- A chance for sleet and snow across Iowa this week, with the worst conditions being in northern Iowa....

whoradio.iheart.com

KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for today: Here's the breakdown by county

A Wind Advisory ( noon to 9PM CST) and a Winter Weather Advisory (until 10PM CST) have been issued across the KIMT viewing area this morning. A band of snow showers associated with a cold front this afternoon will move through the region. Blowing snow and reduced visibility under a mile will be possible. Temperatures will quickly drop following a rapid spike in temperatures before noon nearing 30 degrees. This could result in a quick flash freeze situation of any melted snow.
ENVIRONMENT
KCCI.com

Latest timing for wintry mix moving into Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Temperatures will rebound quickly today with gusty SW winds of 25 to 35 mph by midday. A cold front will switch the winds to NW by the late afternoon and evening hours with even gustier winds. Peak gusts 35 to 50 mph north. The cold frontal passage may bring brief snow showers, or snow squalls during the more intense showers. The combination of intense snowfall rates, low visibilities, and sharply falling temperatures may produce brief but hazardous road conditions.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for late Monday and Tuesday

Read below the latest messages from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI and Des Moines, IA. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...A Prolonged Winter Storm Will Affect the Area With A Wintry Mix and Snow Monday afternoon through Tuesday... .A cold front over southern Minnesota will continue to push south across the area through tonight bringing and end to the balmy temperatures. Monday, snow will spread from the Dakotas into Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. The heavier band of snow should be north of the area. Farther south, warmer temperatures will be drawn northward over the cold front with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain developing. The precipitation appears light Monday, but even a small amount of freezing rain can produce impacts to travel. The freezing drizzle and freezing rain is expected to increase Monday afternoon and Monday night, with potentially a decrease in intensity overnight. A second band of snow develops Tuesday and this band should bring additional light to moderate amounts of snow to the area with the higher amounts along and north of I90. The freezing rain may accumulate 0.01 to a tenth or two for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. MNZ079-086>088-WIZ017-029-032>034-210515- /O.NEW.KARX.WW.Y.0008.220222T0000Z-220223T0000Z/ Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau- Jackson- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, and Black River Falls 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Although there will be light snow Monday, the bulk of the snow accumulations are expected Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
ENVIRONMENT
WISN

Freezing rain, sleet to cause slick commutes Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — The next winter weather system arrives Monday evening. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin. It begins at 5 p.m. Monday and is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The main threats will be freezing rain, sleet and some...
MILWAUKEE, WI
State
Iowa State
City
Dubuque, IA
KYTV

Major winter storm on the way

How to keep your well from freezing during during winter storm. Fire damages buildings in downtown West Plains, Mo. What was that strange swirling light in the Ozarks sky on Monday night?. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses the state on COVID-19, other concerns (Feb. 1, 2022) Governor Hutchison addressed the...
WEST PLAINS, MO
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day Monday night to Tuesday Night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday night through Tuesday night. The latest winter storm to traverse through the Midwest will be taking a more northerly track in the early half of the new week. This means that the area will be likely impacted by snow, perhaps a wintry mix at times, along with brisk winds causing hazardous travel conditions.
WAUSAU, WI
KOLR10 News

How much snow is expected to fall in Springfield, Mo Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- An active weather pattern is ramping up once again across the Ozarks. This storm system will bring rain, wintry mix, and the potential for severe storms. A marginal risk to slight risk has been put in place by the Storm Prediction Center meaning isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. This is mainly […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 2

Winter Storm warning in effect for St. Louis until Thursday night

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A winter storm system sweeping across the country Thursday has turned streets into ice-slicked rinks in major Kansas and Missouri cities. The storm began overnight with sleet and freezing rain and fog along a swath from southern Kansas through the middle of Missouri. The National Weather Service has issued a winter […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Top 10 “Most Redneck” Towns in Iowa

What does it take to be the most "redneck city" in the Hawkeye State? According to this video, there are a few big factors to take into consideration. YouTuber, Nick Johnson has made these videos for over 30 states, and Iowa's does not disappoint, as he hits just about every part of the map, including Northwest Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Winter Storm: High accumulations possible for parts of Minnesota and Iowa Monday and Tuesday

Tracking our next system that has the opportunity to produce accumulation across the region. A low pressure system will trek across the Midwest providing the opportunity for accumulating snowfall for both Minnesota and Iowa between Monday evening and through the day on Tuesday. The current forecast presents a range of opportunity as confidence in model specifics such as positioning, timing and amounts are still being worked out.
IOWA STATE
Lebanon-Express

Whiteout conditions shut down Minnesota highway

Snow and wind limited the visibility of drivers on I-94, between Barnesville and Rothsay, Minnesota, on Feb. 11. Dozens of vehicles became stuck in ditches.
ABC4

Roads to be impacted by winter storm on President’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – While some of us are enjoying a three day weekend, all of us will see that winter weather move back in. The snow will be moving over us along with frigid air which means that we will see impacts on the roads. The event sweeps through from the north down […]
UTAH STATE

