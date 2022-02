STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- While it may come as a shock to many New Yorkers, the Big Apple has been deemed one of the least hard-working cities in the country. On Monday, Wallethub, an online financial advisory site, released its annual list of the 2022 Hardest-Working Cities in America, with the New York City ranking 94th on a list of 116 cities, placing it within the bottom 20% of the study.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO