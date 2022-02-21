ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Idris Elba and Gabrielle join tributes to ‘incredible young man’ Jamal Edwards

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuBQU_0eKZh8Wo00

Idris Elba, singer Gabrielle and JLS star Oritse Williams have become the latest figures from the world of entertainment to pay tribute to SBTV founder Jamal Edwards following his death at the age of 31.

The entrepreneur helped launch the careers of acts including Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J through his influential online platform, which he founded in 2006 as a YouTube channel.

Hollywood sta Elba posted a black square on Instagram and wrote: “We lost one @jamaledwards You will be missed little brother.”

Gabrielle said it was “so heartbreaking to hear of Jamal Edwards passing, he was such an incredible young man, who was loved and will be missed by so many.

“Meeting him and doing my A64 was an honour, he was just so lovely. My heart goes out to his amazing Mum, his family and all who knew him.”

JLS singer Williams shared a photo of them together at a Prince’s Trust event, adding: “Both were cracking up saying I looked like Guile from Street Fighter.

“So many memories. You will be dearly missed my brotha. Rest easy.”

Rapper Professor Green, real name Stephen Manderson, praised Edwards for his kindness.

He said on Instagram: “I don’t know how you always had the positive energy you did, how you were always everywhere doing more and more to help others wherever possible.

“Neutral with no agenda, so, so kind and genuine, not one of the many ‘professionally nice’ people who switch it on and off, you shon bro.

“Thank you for everything, and may your family feel all the love we all have for you.”

The official Bafta twitter account also shared a tribute.

It said: “We send our condolences to the family and friends of Jamal Edwards.

“Jamal was always so generous in sharing his advice and insights with the next generation of talent at Bafta, and supported many of our learning initiatives across film, games and TV.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Lisa Maffia from UK garage group So Solid Crew, who featured on SBTV, said news of his death had “stopped me in my tracks last night”.

She added: “@jamaledwards loved by so many. Gave so many their chance to become known in this music industry. My heart hurts for ya bruva. Rest well.”

DJ and presenter Trevor Nelson recalled how he had been introduced to Edwards through his daughter.

He said on Twitter: “10 years ago my daughter had a friend who was making moves with his you tube channel SBTV.

“She brought him over to interview me.

“I honestly looked around the room and was proud to meet a young creative with drive and vision.

“Jamal Edwards had all of that. I’m still in shock R.I.P.”

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said she felt “very sad today” and was sending “all my love to @jamaledwards family”.

The chairman of The Ivors Academy for composers and songwriters, Tom Gray, tweeted: “A changemaker. Someone who saw the need and created a path, @jamaledwards improved many lives.. A terrible loss.”

Edwards was the son of singer and Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards and her co-hosts on the ITV show were also among those paying tribute.

Judi Love described him as a “pioneer” and wrote: “As much as everyone is proud of you and the legacy you’ve left behind, the pain is unreal. Rest Well King.

“@brenda_edwards SisterQueen, my friend I just can’t. I love you so much I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.”

Nadia Sawalha added: “How brutal and cruel life can be. Rest in peace @jamaledwards.

“All of our hearts are aching for your mum @brenda_edwards your family and your many friends, and of course the unquantifiable others you helped.

“It’s clear you will leave a gaping hole in the lives of many.”

Comedian Mo Gilligan, rapper AJ Tracey, the Mobo Awards and Rita Ora have all also shared tributes since his death was announced on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Crowds of fans gather at London vigil to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards

Crowds of fans have gathered at a candlelit vigil in west London to pay tribute to SBTV founder Jamal Edwards following his sudden death at the age of 31. The music entrepreneur gained fame after setting up the new music platform in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.
WORLD
Cosmopolitan

Celebrities pay tribute to Jamal Edwards after he dies aged 31

Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards, who sadly passed away on Sunday 20 February at the age of 31. Earlier this morning, Jamal's mother Brenda Edwards revealed he died following a "sudden illness". Speaking to his fans, she said: "I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Edwards
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Aj Tracey
Person
Mo Gilligan
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Jessie J
Person
Judi Love
Person
Rita Ora
Person
Tom Gray
The Guardian

Jamal Edwards obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died suddenly aged 31, was a music entrepreneur whose online video platform SBTV has more than 1 million subscribers and collaborates with some of the world’s biggest musical names. From a small acorn, filming his friends at school in west London on a cheap mobile...
CELEBRITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Jamal Edwards, SBTV founder and YouTube star, dead at 31

British entertainment industry renaissance man Jamal Edwards died Sunday at the age of 31, his company confirmed. Edwards deejayed in London on Saturday night, and his cause of death has not been released publicly, Variety reported. Edwards founded music platform SBTV, which helped popularize grime and launched several major musicians,...
MUSIC
HuffingtonPost

Pete Davidson Confirms Relationship With Kim Kardashian In Very On-Brand Way

Pete Davidson confirmed his relationship with one of the most famous women in the world in the most nonchalant way possible. Before a backdrop of stuffed animals, an open closet and a pink velvet blanket that appeared to be his bedspread, Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time during an interview with People Monday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbtv#Jamaledwards#Solid Crew
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Anitta rock out during ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ performance on ‘Fallon’

Anitta delivered a live performance of her recent single ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ on US TV last night – check out the video below. The Brazilian singer appeared as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday (January 31) ahead of releasing her fifth studio album, ‘Girl From Rio’, which will follow 2019’s ‘Kisses’. A release date for the record is not yet known.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Implies Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Split In Dramatic Post: ‘He’s Off On His Next Mission’

Kanye West has started drama on his Instagram once again by implying that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have broken up. Kanye West has given another hot take on Instagram and this time, he’s implying that his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have split up. He uploaded a picture of Corey and wrote a cryptic message that makes it seem like he’s no longer part of Kris and the Kardashians’ lives. “God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person,” he started off.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

15 bombshells from night one of Janet Jackson’s revealing documentary

On Friday night, Lifetime and A&E dropped the first two parts of "Janet," a riveting four-part documentary about the life of Janet Jackson tied to the 40th anniversary of the singer’s self-titled debut album. As cameras followed the superstar around for five years, Janet talked all about her "secret"...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

James DeBarge: 5 Things To Know About Janet Jackson’s First Husband

James DeBarge was famously married to Janet Jackson in 1985 before the they had an annulment. James DeBarge has been a controversial figure in Jackson family history. The 58-year-old was married to Janet Jackson, 55, in the mid 1980s. The relationship has continued to make headlines three decades later, as rumors have perpetuated that the pair have a secret child together. Learn more about the R&B singer here ahead of the new Lifetime and A&E documentary about Janet’s life.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today Show with new post

Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit. The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Betty Davis: 'Godmother of Funk' dies aged 77

Betty Davis, the pioneering US singer and musician who was dubbed the "Godmother of Funk", has died aged 77. Davis blazed a trail with her raw brand of funk and sexual lyrics that would go on to influence stars including Prince and Madonna. News of her death was confirmed on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
119K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy