ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Ferrari F1 drivers free to fight after "important" winter talks

By Luke Smith
Autosport Online
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLeclerc and Sainz enjoyed a successful first season as team-mates at Ferrari in 2021, lifting the team from sixth in the standings the previous year to finish third with five podium finishes and two poles. The duo were evenly matched throughout the year, and enjoyed a handful of close...

www.autosport.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari Reveals Special Paint For SF90 Spider

The fourth design of the Ferrari Cavalcade 10th anniversary series has been designed and this time it is applied to the Ferrari SF90 Spider. According to the Italian marque, the new Bianco Courmayeur color scheme has the "glacial purity of snow, combining white with flashes of blue, and converting a spectrum of emotions into a single color."
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Special Edition GT Reminds Ferrari Who's Boss

Every gearhead who loves an underdog story will know the legendary tale of how Ford took Ferrari to the cleaners at the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966. This historical event was famously captured in the recent film Ford v Ferrari, and the star of the show was of course the original Ford GT. A massive amount of research and development went into the first GT car, and Alan Martin Racing's ultra-light prototype cars led the way for what would become one of the best known, and most loved American race cars of all time. Last year we teased the Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition, and now it's making its first public appearance at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.
CARS
Motorsport.com

Ferrari reveals new F1-75 car for 2022 with red and black livery

The Ferrari F1-75 was revealed by the team at its Maranello headquarters in Italy on Thursday, making it the seventh team to formally launch its new car. Following the exit of long-serving major sponsor Philip Morris and its Mission Winnow branding that featured on the car last year, Ferrari has switched to a red and black design for the coming season.
CARS
racer.com

INSIGHT: The F1 spying stakes increase

Only Alpine has yet to reveal its 2022 car, but that doesn’t really tell the story of where we’re at in terms of the Formula 1 launch season. Alfa Romeo won’t launch until after the first test, but its actual car ran at Fiorano this week and provided plenty of actual detail to look at — unlike Red Bull that did launch something last week but it was just an old model of a show car to show off its livery. Williams even did two in one day by using a show car for its launch, and then following it with the actual car on track.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Motor1.com

McLaren Designer Likes Mercedes Vision EQXX But With Few Improvements

The Mercedes Vision EQXX is a fantastic concept vehicle. It's a perfect exhibition of what the German automaker can do in terms of aerodynamic efficiency, which plays a huge role in the EV era. In fact, the Vision EQXX concept car is designed to slice through the air with a drag coefficient of just 0.17, allowing it to cover over 621 miles (1,000 kilometers) on a single charge.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
Detroit News

Alfa Romeo has struggled in its US return. Will the Tonale SUV change everything?

Alfa Romeo isn't quite an alpha of the premium makes seven years after properly returning its Italian racer feistiness to the United States. Although Jeremy Clarkson of "Top Gear" fame once proclaimed, "You can’t be a true petrolhead until you own an Alfa Romeo," the brand sold just 18,250 versions of its two aging vehicles in the country in 2021. That's down 2% year-over-year, while BMW AG and Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz are selling hundreds of thousands of vehicles annually.
CARS
SlashGear

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance’s base price will shock you

The order books are now open for Mercedes-AMG’s latest offering, the 63 S E Performance sports hybrid. We first saw the car in August 2021, and we were anticipating a shocking base price given its reputation for being the most potent Mercedes-AMG ever made. As it turns out, the word “shocking” is an understatement, and you’ll need a fat wallet to enjoy the privilege of driving one.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brazilian
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
CARS
Motorious

2016 McLaren 570S Is The Marriage Of Performance And Style

Just try to look away from this Volcano Yellow masterpiece. McLaren is possibly one of the most outstanding supercar manufacturers to ever hit the European sports car market for their incredible performance, style, and engineering. With the full force of a track-bred design team under its belt, the Mclaren brand has risen to heights that other companies could never imagine in just 59 years. The sound pouring out of the exhaust pipes of the McLaren racing vehicles is purely musical as it has been designed for function, which has led to an intense form. But, of course, these cars don't come cheap as they mainly were constricted to a limited number of vehicles per production model. So how are those car enthusiasts, with a little extra cash to spare, supposed to find one of these incredible masterpieces of automotive innovation?
CARS
Motor1.com

Maserati Grecale Teased Again, March 22 Reveal Date Announced

Maserati will reveal the all-new Grecale crossover on March 22. The company had planned to introduce the model last year, but the ongoing chip crises in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic delayed it to this spring, which arrives just two days ahead of the Grecale reveal. The Grecale gives the brand its second crossover, slotting below the Levante, as it charts a new course under Stellantis.
CARS
Motor1.com

Alfa Romeo Tonale Gets A Coupe Makeover In Unofficial Rendering

It's only been a few days since Alfa Romeo launched the Tonale. But that hasn't stopped automotive renderers from firing up their Photoshop and coming up with different styles for the compact crossover. For instance, X-Tomi Design made an unofficial (and convincing) version of the Tonale GTA the day after the baby Alfa crossover made its global premiere.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale First Look: Alfa’s Small SUV Is Finally Here

The launch of any new vehicle is significant, but for the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale it's doubly so. The new Tonale isn't just Alfa's first small SUV (not to mention only its second SUV). It also marks the first step in Alfa Romeo's sprint toward a promised all-electric lineup by 2027. With three full-hybrid drivetrains on top of traditional gas and diesel options, the new 2023 Tonale is Alfa's way of stylishly setting the tone for its electrified path into the future.
CARS
motor1.com

Ex-Ferrari F1 boss Mattiacci joins Aston Martin as CCO

Mattiacci served as the president and CEO of Ferrari North America before becoming team principal of its F1 team early in the 2014 season, only to be replaced at the end of the year after just eight months in the role. He has since worked in the electric mobility sector...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Watch Lamborghini's Offroad Huracan Tackle The Snow

Believe it or not, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo-based Sterrato off-roader really is becoming a reality. The all-terrain supercar has been spotted during some ice-surface testing with a raised suspension, LED light bar attached to the front, roof rails, and a robust front bumper attachment. The short clip shows us the prototype sliding about the surface while letting its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 breathe just a little bit.
CARS
motor1.com

Aston Martin could revive Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar project

Marque co-owner Lawrence Stroll, who led a buy-out of the British manufacturer in early 2020 and renamed his Racing Point Formula 1 squad as Aston Martin, has revealed an intent to return to the Le Mans 24 Hours as a factory. He told to a group of automotive journalists during...
MOTORSPORTS
GeekyGadgets

2022 Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 car unveiled

Mercedes AMG has unveiled their new 2022 Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 car and the car will be used in the 2022 race season. The new Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 car is the Mercedes AMG W13 F1 E Performance and more details about the car are below. Ever since work...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy