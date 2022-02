The government’s pledge to make public transport the “natural first choice” is under scrutiny after new statistics showed that car journeys have almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels, while train and bus use is lagging far behind.For the first week of February, the number of car journeys in England had returned to 92 per cent of their pre-pandemic levels, according to analysis of government figures by Labour. In contrast, rail and bus journeys have yet to follow suit, returning to 53 per cent and 74 per cent respectively of their pre-Covid levels.Urban authorities have warned that this gulf will further widen...

