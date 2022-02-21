The struggles Afghan refugees face fleeing the country

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For Afghan refugees, bringing their families to the United States is no easy task, facing uncertainty whether they’re waiting for a green card or running from the Taliban.

Halima Shokuri came to the U.S. in 2016. Her husband is in Pakistan and the rest of her family is in Afghanistan. Shokuri says she needs a green card in order to fill out a form to get her husband to the U.S., but that could take up to five years.

“I have been trying several things to be able to bring him here back to the U.S. with me, but none of the ways that I tried have worked so far,” Shokuri said.

A translator for an Afghan refugee in Siouxland, who both wish to remain anonymous, says the refugee was treated terribly by the Taliban before he escaped to the US.

“The Taliban arrested him and took him for one week with themselves and also they shoot on his leg,” he said.

Becky Carlson is the executive director at the Mary J. Treglia Community House. They work on helping refugees resettle with someone they know in the U.S.. Carlson says a slow US immigration system is one of the biggest obstacles for Afghan refugees.

“They were mass taken out of their country and there were a lot of them that came here,” Carlson said, “and again it’s going to really bog down that system even more.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.