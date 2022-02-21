ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NY troopers look to diversify ranks with perks, online entrance exam

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 20 hours ago

The New York State Police are looking to recruit more diverse candidates to the force.

“We have to resemble the communities we police,” said Trooper Mark O’Donnell, a public information officer with Troop E in the Finger Lakes, according to Ithaca Journal. “We have to have people from all backgrounds and all races to complete our police force.”

As part of their effort to recruit diverse candidates, state police have made the entrance exam more accessible by moving it online. Any U.S. citizen at least 20 years of age with a high school diploma or equivalent is eligible to apply. State police salaries start at $58,443 and increase to $82,677 after one year.

You can find more information on how to join the New York State Police here.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Ontario resident arrested for DWI

Police report the arrest of an Ontario resident for DWI. According to a news release, State Police arrested Maryan V. Kuchma, 25, of Ontario after an investigation for a personal injury automobile accident. Upon investigation, an odor of an alcoholic beverage was present. Kuchma failed a series of sobriety tests...
ONTARIO, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Police: Suspect sought in Ithaca assault investigation

The Ithaca Police Department is investigating an assault that happened in the 600 block of University Avenue. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on February 20. The college aged victim reported walking on the sidewalk and being struck in the leg with a projectile from a pellet gun. The suspect was...
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest in Penn Yan

Police report the arrest of a Plattsburgh man following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Matthew S. Minekime, 42, of Prattsburgh following a traffic stop in the village of Penn Yan. Minekime was observed to be operating a motor vehicle while having...
PENN YAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#The New York State Police#Troop E#Ithaca Journal#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

OUR FINGER LAKES HISTORY: Finger Lakes Freedom Seekers (podcast)

In this edition of Our Finger Lakes History, Seneca County Historian Walter Gable talks about Freedom Seekers. In the program, focusing specifically on Freedom Seekers who settled in the Finger Lakes before the Civil War, learn about the plights of certain Freedom Seekers in the Finger Lakes and why they settled in the region rather than travel north to live in Canada.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FingerLakes1.com

Penn Yan woman arrested for harassment

Police report the arrest of a Penn Yan woman after a reported physical altercation at a residence. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Samantha N. Sprague, 27, of Penn Yan following an investigation into a reported physical altercation at a residence in Penn Yan early Friday morning.
PENN YAN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Newark woman arrested after abandoning animal

Police report the arrest of a Newark woman after abandoning a pet. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Michele A. Benedict, 50, of Newark for abandonment of animals. The arrest stems from an investigation in January 2022 where Benedict moved out of her residence and...
NEWARK, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Larceny investigation leads to arrest of Newark man

Police report the arrest of a Newark man following a larceny investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph F. Schutt, 34, of Newark for resisting arrest. It is alleged that Schutt stole a vehicle from a residence in Newark and when located by...
NEWARK, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua woman arrested for violating probation

Police report the arrest of a Canandaigua woman on an active bench warrant. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Angelica M. Sabolis, 34, of Canandaigua for violating probation. Sabolis was taken into custody and is being held at the Ontario County Jail pending arraignment.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Man arrested following crash in Monroe County

Police report the arrest of a Marlboro man on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wendell Delroy Sergeant, 54, of Marlboro on a bench warrant for failure to appear. Sergeant was involved in a crash in Monroe County where it was...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Clifton Springs man arrested after DWI

Police report the arrest of a Clifton Springs man after driving while intoxicated. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel J. Goodman, 56, of Clifton Springs following a property damage crash. Upon investigation into a single vehicle property damage crash, it was determined that...
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Auburn man arrested after failure to appear

Police report the arrest of an Auburn man for failure to appear. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested William L. Ross, 23, of Auburn for failure to appear in court. The arrest stems from an incident in August 2021 where Ross was arrested for criminal...
AUBURN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy