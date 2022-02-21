NY troopers look to diversify ranks with perks, online entrance exam

The New York State Police are looking to recruit more diverse candidates to the force.

“We have to resemble the communities we police,” said Trooper Mark O’Donnell, a public information officer with Troop E in the Finger Lakes, according to Ithaca Journal. “We have to have people from all backgrounds and all races to complete our police force.”

As part of their effort to recruit diverse candidates, state police have made the entrance exam more accessible by moving it online. Any U.S. citizen at least 20 years of age with a high school diploma or equivalent is eligible to apply. State police salaries start at $58,443 and increase to $82,677 after one year.

You can find more information on how to join the New York State Police here.

