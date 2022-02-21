ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions

By Clyde Hughes, Don Jacobson, Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vkpTJ_0eKZf3l500

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered "peacekeeping" troops into two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine under new decrees recognizing them as independent republics.

The decrees were published late Monday night and are effective immediately. Under their terms, Putin recognized the self-declared Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics -- also known as the DNR and LNR -- and ordered the "implementation of peacekeeping functions" by the Russian armed forces.

The documents show the agreements have been approved for a 10-year period -- long enough to allow Russia to build military bases in Donetsk and Luhansk and jointly patrol their borders with Ukraine, The Washington Post reported.

The moves served to further ratchet up tensions in a crisis that the United States and European leaders have repeatedly warned is a cover for a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation in the hopes of preventing a military conflict.

Putin signed the decrees following an address to the Russian people Monday evening in which he said the situation in Ukraine's Donbas region "is critical again," declaring that "modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia" and that it "is not just a neighbor for us. It is an inseparable part of our own history, culture, spiritual space."

He also repeated claims that the Ukrainian government is launching artillery attacks and fomenting bloodshed in the disputed Donbas region, CNN reported.

Kiev has denied those claims as fabricated.

"I categorically refute Russian disinformation," Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. "Ukraine did not attack Donetsk or Luhansk; did not send saboteurs or armored personnel carriers across the border; did not fire on Russian territory or checkpoints at the border; did not commit sabotage [and] does not plan such actions. I demand from Russia to stop the 'fake news' immediately."

The move came after European leaders urged Putin not to grant recognition to the breakaway regions, calling it a violation of the seven-year peace deal known as the Minsk Agreements.

Within minutes of Putin signing the decrees, U.S. President Joe Biden and the European Union responded by announcing new sanctions.

Biden issued an executive order prohibiting new investment, trade and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine.

It also provides authority to "impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine" and is separate from and in addition to "the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine," the White House said.

In Brussels, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued a joint statement condemning "in the strongest possible terms" the decision to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine as independent entities.

"This step is a blatant violation of international law as well as of the Minsk agreements," they said. "The Union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act."

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres called Russia's action "a violation" of Ukraine's "territorial integrity and sovereignty."

"The United Nations, in line with the relevant General Assembly resolutions, remains fully supportive of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders," he said.

"We call upon President Putin to respect international law and the Minsk agreements and expect him not to recognize the independence of the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels, adding, "We are ready to react with a strong united front in case he should decide to do so."

Biden spoke with Macron and Scholz Monday and all three "strongly condemned" Putin's decision to recognize the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine as "independent," the White House said in a readout of the call.

The three leaders also "discussed how they will continue to coordinate their response on next steps."

"Kremlin recognition of the so-called 'Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics' as 'independent' requires a swift and firm response, and we will take appropriate steps in coordination with partners," U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a tweet.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States has intelligence indicating Russia is planning an "extremely violent" invasion of Ukraine in which it will seek to "crush" the Ukrainian people.

Sullivan, appearing on NBC's Today, said the Biden administration wants to use diplomacy to settle the crisis peacefully but added Washington is also "prepared to respond decisively if Russia moves on Ukraine," adding, "If Russia chooses to move against any NATO country... they will be met with the full force of American and allied might."

Earlier Monday, Putin met with the Russian Security Council, which approved of the decision to recognize the breakaway republics.

Putin said during the meeting that Russia's priority is peace, but noted that allowing Ukraine to join NATO would be a security threat to his country.

"At the end of last year, we stepped up our efforts with our main partners in Washington and NATO to finally agree on security measures and to ensure the peaceful development of our country. This is our priority, not a confrontation," he said.

Macron said Sunday that Biden and Putin have agreed in principle to meet for a summit and seek a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

The White House had said a meeting could take place on the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine.

Kuleba said on Monday that Kiev, and possibly other allies, should be part of discussions to resolve the crisis.

"The most suitable format for the discussion regarding de-escalation and forming new guarantees of security would be a summit in the following format: five permanent U.N. Security Council members, plus Ukraine, Germany and Turkey," he said, according to CNN.

Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov are scheduled to meet on Thursday, the White House said.

Moscow on Monday also denied reports that said Russian officials have created a list of potential targets in Ukraine that would follow an invasion.

U.S. officials noted the "kill list" in a letter to United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet and cited "credible information" about a list of people whom Russian forces should kill or detain if they attack Ukraine.

The letter was reported by The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The targets on the "kill list," the letter says, would likely include dissident Russian opposition leaders and anti-corruption activists living in Ukraine, along with journalists, religious minorities and LGBTQ members.

"We are deeply concerned about Russia's continuing human rights abuses in the parts of Ukraine it already occupies and has every reason to believe those concerns will multiply following a new military offensive," the letter states.

At the news conference on Monday, a Kremlin spokesman strongly denied the existence of such a letter.

Late Monday, Blinken urged U.S. citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately while announcing State Department personnel in the western city of Lviv will spend the night in Poland but will return to continue their diplomatic work and provide emergency consular services.

"Russia has ordered troops to deploy into the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine," he said in a statement. "In the event of an attack, U.S. citizens should seek shelter in a hardened structure and monitor major news outlets for guidances on when it is safe to move."

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Emmanuel Macron
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kremlin#Russian#Lnr#The Washington Post#European#French#Ukrainian#Cnn#Twitter
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Washington Post

What does Putin want? The same thing Trump sought.

As tragic events unfold in Ukraine, take a moment to consider that the foreign policy goals of defeated former president Donald Trump and his MAGA movement bear a striking resemblance to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. What does Putin...
POTUS
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
TheConversationAU

Why Vladimir Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy – he has a trump card in China

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be remembered not just for China’s efforts to impress the world amid criticisms of its human rights record. The games were also held against the backdrop of the most dramatic escalation of strategic tensions between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. In fact, the great power standoff over Ukraine and the never-ending speculation over whether Russia will invade have often overshadowed the international celebration of sport and unity. The end of the games coincided with an escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine. If the threat of Russia’s use of force against...
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
292K+
Followers
51K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy