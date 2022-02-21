ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Synairgen falls as trial for Covid treatment fails to meet endpoints

Life Style Extra
 22 hours ago

(Alliance News) - Synairgen PLC shares hit a 12-month low on Monday after the biotechnology company said that the late-stage trial of its Covid-19 treatment SNG001 did not meet primary or key secondary efficacy endpoints. Shares plunged 84% at 28.02 pence each on Monday morning in...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

FDA Authorizes New Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a new monoclonal antibody for the treatment of COVID-19 that retains activity against the omicron variant. The EUA for bebtelovimab is for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms, which is about 88 pounds) with a positive COVID-19 test, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options approved or authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Family of California mother-of-three, 45, with MS who died of COVID sues Kaiser Permanente after doctors refused seven times to give her the vaccine and denied her monoclonal antibody treatment after she was infected

The family of a California mother-of-three with MS who died of COVID is suing health care company Kaiser Permanente after doctors refused to give her the vaccine despite her asking for the jab multiple times. The grieving family of 45-year-old Nerissa Regnier, who died on December 16, including husband, Devin...
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Study Finds Ivermectin Does Not Reduce COVID-19 Disease Severity

A study of patients at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease progression found ivermectin was no more effective than standard care at preventing adverse outcomes. COVID-19 mRNA vaccination protects against COVID-19 hospitalization and death, but investigators are still looking for other treatments for patients who experience severe disease. Ivermectin is...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Biotechnology Company#Alliance News
CBS Baltimore

New COVID Antibody Treatment Available In Maryland For The Immunocompromised

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new antibody treatment is now available for people who need more protection from COVID-19 infection. Evusheld is a monoclonal antibody combination created by AstraZeneca. It reduces the risk of infection for people who are immunocompromised and for those who cannot get vaccinated. The drug is available in limited supply and is only given to certain, high-risk groups of people. Mary Wanza got the new antibody treatment after her doctor determined that she, as a blood cancer patient, needed it. “I may not respond to the vaccine like everyone else,” said Wanza. When Mary’s doctor, Carole Miller, the Cancer Institute Director at Ascension St. Agnes Hospital, told her about the treatment, she jumped at the opportunity to get...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shreveport Magazine

Man hospitalized with COVID dies after his wife and son unsuccessfully sued to force the hospital to allow him to receive Ivermectin treatments

According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
IFLScience

Scientists Infected People With COVID-19 On Purpose. This Is What They Learned

Here’s a question: given everything we’ve heard about the COVID-19 death tolls across the world, would you volunteer to get infected?. For 34 healthy young men and women, the answer was “yes” – and thanks to them, a landmark new study, currently available as a preprint, has now been produced. While it’s yet to be peer-reviewed, it’s already making waves thanks to the startling new insights into the coronavirus pandemic it offers.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
PLC
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Distractify

Mom's Ultrasound Reveals 2-Year-Old-Growth with Teeth and Hair in Viral TikTok

The human body is capable of some pretty amazing things. There have been stories of mothers deadlifting 3,000-pound cars enough off of the ground to save children's lives. People have been struck by lightning and survived, and there are folks who can sit through all of the 2012 Les Miserables film without laughing at how ginormous Hugh Jackman is in the flick (aren't they supposed to be going through a famine? The man's eating all the protein in France!)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Woman is cured of HIV in huge breakthrough for virus treatment

Scientists appear to have cured HIV in a woman for the first time, making her the third person to be cured. A group of American researchers used a new method of transplanting stem cells that they hope could be administered to dozens of people every year. The woman, who is of mixed race, is the third person ever to be cured of HIV. Scientists announced on Tuesday that the method, which involves the use of umbilical cord blood, could lead to more racially diverse people being cured than was previously believed to be possible. There is a larger supply...
SCIENCE
Axios

2 cancer patients "cured" after promising immunotherapy treatment

Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday. Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy —...
CANCER
Concord News Journal

“I’ve given it to my mom,” Doctor treated Covid-ill inmates with high Ivermectin doses telling them the pills were vitamins, they filed lawsuit

While the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus continues to spread across the country, many people decide to treat the virus with Ivermectin on their own, a drug that is not approved by the FDA for Covid-19 treatment. Until now, not a single study has shown positive effects Ivermectin has on treating the deadly virus.
LAW
New York Post

Cancer patients ‘cured’ after doctors turbocharge blood’s immune cells

Cancer patients have been cured after medics turbocharged their blood’s immune cells in a lab. Two adults with leukemia have been in remission since 2010 after Car-T therapy. It involves removing blood and genetically modifying its white cells so they target cancer. The resulting Car-T cells are re-injected in...
CANCER
Nature.com

Kidney and heart failure outcomes associated with SGLT2 inhibitor use

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) and heart failure affect many people worldwide. Despite the availability of pharmacological treatments, both diseases remain associated with considerable morbidity and mortality. After observations that sodium"“glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors - originally developed as glucose-lowering agents - improved cardiovascular and renal outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes, dedicated trials were initiated to evaluate the cardiovascular and kidney protective effects in patients with CKD or heart failure. The results of these clinical trials and subsequent detailed analyses have shown that the benefits of SGLT2 inhibitors are consistent across many patient subgroups, including those with and without type 2 diabetes, at different stages of CKD, and in patients with heart failure with preserved or reduced ejection fraction. In addition, post-hoc analyses revealed that SGLT2 inhibitors reduce the risk of anaemia and hyperkalaemia in patients with CKD. With respect to their safety, SGLT2 inhibitors are generally well tolerated. More specifically, no increased risk of hypoglycaemia has been observed in patients with CKD or heart failure without diabetes and they do not increase the risk of acute kidney injury. SGLT2 inhibitors therefore provide clinicians with an exciting new treatment option for patients with CKD and heart failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy