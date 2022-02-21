Missing West Virginia man found dead

A missing West Virginia man has been found dead according to reports.

WVVA says Jonathan Kelly was found dead on Sunday between Compton Mountain Road and Slate Creek in the woods.

It was reported that Kelly was missing since January 27 from Whitewood, Virginia.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Buchanan County Police Department at 276-935-2313

