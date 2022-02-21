Greece to close supporters' clubs after soccer-linked murder

An Oxford scientist who worked on the AstraZeneca vaccine says he thinks scientists and politicians “probably killed hundreds of thousands of people” by damaging the reputation of the jab.Speaking to the BBC Professor Sir John Bell said: “They have damaged the reputation of the vaccine in a way that echoes around the rest of the world.”“I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people – and that they cannot be proud of.”I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people - and that...
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will tighten rules to combat violence at sports events following the killing of a 19-year-old soccer fan in what was believed to be an attack by rival supporters. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting on sports violence on Monday and government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said...
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Maksim Goldenshteyn recounts a story his grandmother once told him about how, as a 4-year-old child, she snuck out of a Jewish ghetto during World War II to retrieve her favorite dolls that had been left behind when her family was forcibly evicted from their home in occupied Soviet Ukraine.
Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
A passenger who was among the 12 people missing after a ferry caught fire early Friday has been found alive, a spokesperson from the Hellenic Coast Guard told CNN on Sunday. The passenger was found on the Euroferry Olympia, the spokesperson said, adding that at this point they do not have further information on the survivor.
Kenya and Zimbabwe will play in South Africa's Currie Cup this season as the two countries prepare for 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers later this year. Kenya' Simbas and Zimbabwe's Sables will be part of an eight-team African qualifying tournament which will be held in France in July, with just the winners being guaranteed a spot at next year's finals.
Feb 21 (Reuters) - Vasco da Gama look set to become the latest Brazilian soccer club to be bought by outside investors on Monday when U.S. investment firm 777 Partners reached a deal to purchase a controlling stake, the Rio club said. Vasco said the two parties signed a memorandum...
MADRID — (AP) — Surging energy prices and fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are making European leaders think hard about energy security — particularly their decades-old reliance on Moscow for natural gas. The crisis shows Europe's vulnerability after years of limited progress in completing an...
England maintained their unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman as they shared a goalless draw with an in-form Spanish side in the Arnold Clark Cup. The Lionesses, who drew 1-1 with Canada on Thursday, hit the post through substitute Lauren Hemp in the second half and went close via Jordan Nobbs.
VIENNA — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says his country has summoned the Russian ambassador to protest Moscow’s breach of Ukraine’s sovereignty. Nehammer said Austria supports the EU’s approach of imposing sanctions against Russia step by step, starting with a formal decision Tuesday afternoon by the bloc’s foreign ministers.
Burundi have qualified for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations for the first ever time after beating Djibouti 5-0 in the second leg of their play-off tie. Leading 2-0 at half-time in Ngozi through goals from Rukiya Bizimana and Uwimana Aniella, Bizimana netted again after the restart and Aniella completed her hat-trick to seal Burundi's place at the tournament with an impressive 11-1 aggregate score.
Since 2019, I've lived as a digital nomad — working as a freelance writer and video producer from wherever I can find internet. I've visited more than 65 countries and countless cities, but nothing has felt quite like Zagreb, Croatia. So when Croatia announced it was offering one-year residence permit to digital nomads in 2021, I decided to go for it.
