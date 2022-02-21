ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem startup solves business problems with software

By Lillian Johnson
Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A Winston-Salem-based software development company takes inspiration from Sherlock Holmes’ famous saying that the game is afoot, choosing...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
World Economic Forum

What makes a great startup leader? 13 views on leadership

Any organization – even whole countries – can rise or fall depending solely on how capable their leader is. But what exactly makes a great leader?. For startups, a capable leader is even more crucial as uncertainty prevails in nearly every area of business. Here are the results...
ECONOMY
Triad Business Journal

UPDATED: Boom Supersonic to land $500M production facility at PTIA, create as many as 2,400 jobs

Boom is the second company in two months to announce it will build a large manufacturing facility in the Triad, following Toyota's decision to build an electric vehicle battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. "This community has been preparing for wins like this for many years and it hasn't gone unnoticed," says Greensboro Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brent Christensen.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Triad Business Journal

Introducing the Triad Inno Madness Bracket

Our inaugural Triad Inno Madness competition is here. And we've got 16 local startups vying for the coveted title of Inno Madness champion. Inno Madness is our friendly, bracket-style challenge where readers vote to advance companies based on one question: Who would you invest in?. Whether you believe in one...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Development#Solutions Afoot
Triad Business Journal

Greensboro lithium battery component company raises $11 million in Series A funding

Soelect, a Greensboro-based battery component development startup, has raised $11 million in Series A financing from three major investors. Through a fund sponsored by Lotte Chemical, Lotte Ventures was the lead investor. It partnered with General Motors Ventures, a venture capital fund of General Motors, and KTB Network, a Korean venture capital firm.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Triad Business Journal

Top of the List: Largest Triad Accounting Firms

BRC LLP (Bernard Robinson & Co.) The full List is available to subscribers only. Don't subscribe? Sign up today. In addition to the weekly print edition, our subscribers can view the entire List online. Are you on The List? Each week we bring you our popular Lists. If you would...
ECONOMY
Triad Business Journal

New Greensboro fitness concept fosters social atmosphere

Clients could work in groups of up to 30. © 2022 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
GREENSBORO, NC
Triad Business Journal

Triad Business Journal

Winston-salem, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triad Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triad

Comments / 0

Community Policy