ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Greece to close supporters' clubs after soccer-linked murder

wcn247.com
 22 hours ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Soccer supporters’ clubs will be suspended in Greece for five months as part of...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Serbian ambassador to Portugal dies after falling off cliff

LISBON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Serbia's ambassador to Portugal died after falling off a cliff in the beach town of Cascais near Lisbon on Friday, the local fire brigade said. A fire brigade spokesman would not comment on the circumstances that led to the fall, telling Reuters that emergency services rushed to the scene around 1.30 p.m. (1330 GMT) and found Oliver Antic, 72, alive but badly hurt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Mexican president sends 'protest' to Spain over companies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president on Thursday described his decision to “pause” relations with Spain as a protest over the behavior of Spanish energy companies in Mexico. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the pause “is not breaking off relations” with Spain, describing it as...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Mexican authorities detain 1,266 United States-bound migrants from 33 countries, including Russia, Honduras and Colombia during 24-hour period

Authorities in Mexico took 1,266 United States-bound migrants into custody during a 24-hour period – including more than 100 who were trapped inside an abandoned tractor trailer. The National Institute of Migration said the individuals were citizens of 33 countries and were unable to present legal travel documents in...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Grisly killings stoke cartel fears in Ecuador

The bodies of two men hung from a pedestrian bridge in southwestern Ecuador stunned the country Monday and raised the spectre of Mexican cartels there.  The victims were killed, tied up and suspended by the same rope on a pedestrian bridge in Duran, a city near Guayaquil, Ecuador's biggest city, police said. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crackdown#Tame#Ap#Thessaloniki
US News and World Report

Greece Steps up Measures to Fight Hooliganism After Killing of Soccer Fan

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will tighten rules to combat violence at sports events following the killing of a 19-year-old soccer fan in what was believed to be an attack by rival supporters. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting on sports violence on Monday and government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said...
SOCCER
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

'Lesbos Granny' who aided Europe-bound refugees dies at 96

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Efstratia Mavrapidou, who was part of a trio of older Greek women who gained international attention at the height of Europe's most recent mass migration wave for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos, has died at age 96. Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou described Mavrapidou...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Greece
Phys.org

Colombia eyes 200 tonnes of galleon gold

Colombia took a step Thursday toward recovering a long-lost Spanish wreck and its fabled riches, but it may be a rough ride as Spain and native Bolivians have also staked claims on the booty. Long the daydream of treasure hunters worldwide, the wreck of the San Jose galleon was first...
AMERICAS
KTVZ

Survivor found alive after Greece ferry fire

A passenger who was among the 12 people missing after a ferry caught fire early Friday has been found alive, a spokesperson from the Hellenic Coast Guard told CNN on Sunday. The passenger was found on the Euroferry Olympia, the spokesperson said, adding that at this point they do not have further information on the survivor.
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Bosnian Croats say may push for own region unless election law changes

SARAJEVO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Bosnian Croat nationalists said on Saturday they could launch a political process to form their own region in Bosnia unless an election law is changed in a way that bolsters their representation in national institutions. The Croatian National Parliament (HNS), a body representing Bosnian Croat...
POLITICS
AFP

'Scenes of war' amid search for victims of Brazil floods

A desperate search was underway Friday for people buried by a deluge of mud that swept through the Brazilian city of Petropolis, leaving what President Jair Bolsonaro described as "scenes of war." A total of 136 bodies have been retrieved to date, according to civil defense officials, in the normally scenic tourist town some 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Rio de Janeiro. But after three days, hopes of finding more survivors were fading fast. Petropolis mayor Rubens Bomtempo told a press conference late Friday that "it is difficult after so much time" to find anyone alive. On Tuesday, the streets of the city were turned into torrential rivers of mud that swept away homes, cars and trees following the heaviest rains to hit the region since 1932, Rio governor Claudio Castro said.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Slovaks unveil monument to slain journalist and his fiancee

Slovakia marked on Monday the anniversary of the 2018 slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee by unveiling a monument to honor them at a central square in the capital of Bratislava.Prime Minister Eduard Heger and the parents of the two were among those attending the unveiling ceremony. Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, both 27, were shot dead at their home in the town of Velka Maca, east of Bratislava, on Feb. 21, 2018.Kuciak had been investigating possible government corruption when he was killed. The killings prompted major street protests unseen since the 1989 Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia...
EUROPE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: Austria summons Russian ambassador over Ukraine

VIENNA — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says his country has summoned the Russian ambassador to protest Moscow’s breach of Ukraine’s sovereignty. Nehammer said Austria supports the EU’s approach of imposing sanctions against Russia step by step, starting with a formal decision Tuesday afternoon by the bloc’s foreign ministers.
POLITICS
Reuters

Turkey's foreign arrivals surge 151% in January from year ago

ISTANBUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey jumped 151% from a year earlier to 1.28 million in January, data showed on Monday, as the sector continued to recover from the impact of measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 since 2020. The arrivals were...
WORLD
AFP

Clashes at international far-right meeting in Bogota

Police clashed Friday with masked and hooded anti-fascism protesters who threw stones and broke windows at a hotel hosting a meeting of far-right political groups from Spain and Latin America. The meeting of representatives of Spain's Vox party and far-right groups from Colombia, Peru, Cuba, Venezuela and Chile, attracted about 100 leftwing protesters with anti-fascist banners. They threw stones and trash cans at the hotel hosting the so-called "Madrid Forum", hitting the shields of riot police posted outside, and breaking windows. Police responded with stun grenades, arresting several protesters.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy