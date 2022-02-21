ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer County, IN

Spencer County Man Shoots His Son

 19 hours ago

Spencer County Man Shoots His Son

Spencer County, Indiana- Spencer County dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 6:08 P.M. A female stated her son was shot by her husband. Officers were dispatched to 3474 N CR 750 W Richland City.

Upon arrival, officers found Justin Blair,40, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Justin was transported by ambulance to an Evansville hospital. Also located at the residence were Michael Blair,70, and Linda Blair,65.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an altercation between Justin Blair and his father Michael had occurred and that Michel had shot Justin.

Michael Blair was arrested for Domestic Violence Causing Serious Bodily Injury and is currently being held in the Spencer County Jail.

