The Lehigh Valley desperately needs blood donors, health officials say

Mike Reszeck of Bath squeezes a ball to promote blood flow Wednesday at Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Bethlehem. The balls, and other aspects of blood donation, are all sanitized between patients. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

The blood supply in the Lehigh Valley is dangerously low and blood banks need more donors to come forward to ensure that one bad day won’t deplete available stocks, health officials say.

Throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a blood shortage. All types of blood are needed but type O blood is always in demand and is harder to keep an inventory of. On Thursday, Miller-Keystone Blood Center, which provides nearly all blood used by both Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke’s University Health Network, had a stock of type O negative at just 12% the desired level and stock of type O positive was at 20% the desired level.

Dr. Peter Clifford, a transfusion medicine physician for HNL Lab Medicine and Lehigh Valley Health Network, said the need for blood is being met because of communication between local health networks and blood banks, but the need could get worse.

“This has been the worst blood shortage that I’ve had in my career,” Clifford said. “Inability to get units from our blood suppliers has hampered the way that we approach transfusion in the hospital,”

Dr. Kip Kuttner, Miller-Keystone Blood Center’s vice president and medical director, said the shortage started about six months into the pandemic and has been an ongoing issue ever since.

He said some of the initial causes of the shortage were people being afraid to leave home as well as most businesses and high schools where the center held drives transitioning to remote working or learning. Though some schools and businesses have started participating in blood drives again, donations still aren’t where they were before the pandemic, Kuttner said.

But there are other factors contributing to the shortage. Kuttner said because some people have quit their jobs at blood banks over the course of the pandemic, the staff available to obtain blood through donations is limited.

He said workers at blood banks do more than just draw blood. He said as part of their job, workers screen donors, perform physical exams and check hemoglobin levels. Special training is needed to handle the needles used in a blood donation procedure.

Just as HNL, LVHN and St. Luke’s have implemented their own programs and incentives to recruit more phlebotomists , Miller-Keystone is doing the same. He said this includes hiring and paying people while they are still training and offering a $500 retention bonus for employees who stay with Miller-Keystone for six months, with a second $500 bonus for those who stay for one year.

But while blood banks build their workforce back up, they are hoping donors will work with them. Kuttner said Miller-Keystone is asking everyone to schedule appointments so the center can manage staff properly and give donors a positive experience.

Hospitals also have had to alter operations to deal with the shortage. Dr. Eric Tesoriero, medical director for St. Luke’s-Monroe, said hospitals have worked with Miller-Keystone, which has been invaluable on challenging days the last three months.

Clifford said hospitals have to carefully manage blood supplies and at times that means being creative. He said LVHN carefully triages patients to make sure that each transfusion is appropriate to ensure blood is always available for the patients who need blood the most.

“We’ve been able to do that but it’s been a tremendous effort on our part,” Clifford said.

Tesoriero said St. Luke’s is also monitoring blood and part of that includes employing alternative treatment options. He said one example is that the network found many patients with small, low gastrointestinal bleeding have iron deficiencies and an effective way to treat them is to replace the iron in their bodies while they are at the hospital with no transfusion necessary.

Clifford said through LVHN’s bloodless medical program, network professionals use techniques that can drastically decrease blood loss. He added that during some surgeries, doctors are able to recycle blood, a process that involves cleaning some of a patient’s lost blood and temporarily returning it to the body rather than doing a transfusion.

Kuttner said because blood banks across the country are dealing with the same shortages, there has been industrywide cooperation to ensure blood can be available in the event of an emergency situation like a mass shooting.

“We recently joined a consortium of blood centers who maintain a special inventory on a rotating basis,” Kuttner said. “So if we really did have a mass casualty event, they would ship blood from other parts of the country to help us address that need for blood. Likewise, because we’re participants in this program, we would shift blood to help them as well.”

Though operators of blood banks and hospitals hope that things will improve in the near future, Kuttner said they are not sure when the end to the shortage will be within sight.

“It’s so difficult to predict,” Kuttner said. “The question is what other social pressures are going to fall upon us that are going to have an impact on the blood supply?”

And there are also concerns for those operating blood banks that go beyond the pandemic. Kuttner said one is that more than half of all donors are older than 50.

“Those folks are going to start dying off and unless we can figure out a way to encourage people who are less than 50 to donate blood there’s going to be a real problem with inadequate blood supply,” Kuttner said.

This is an industrywide concern and many blood bank operators are not sure how to effectively reach out to young people and persuade them to become consistent donors, he said.

“I don’t know if [younger people are] afraid or they’re too busy or they don’t see it as important because they don’t know anybody that’s used blood, but we need to somehow find a way to reach out to younger age groups and get them to understand that it’s very important for them to support blood donation, at least until we figure out a way to synthesize blood,” Kuttner said.

Where to donate blood:

Morning Call reporter Leif Greiss can be reached at 610-679-4028 or lgreiss@mcall.com .