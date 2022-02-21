2026 Winter Olympics in Italy will focus on environmental, economic sustainability

ROME – Die-hard fans of the James Bond movie franchise may experience déjà vu when watching the next Winter Olympics, scheduled to take place in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in 2026.

There's a scene midway through the 1981 classic "For Your Eyes Only" film where Bond – the Roger Moore incarnation of the 007 character – is chased through the snow by assassins. The campy five-minute action sequence starts with Bond forcing his way onto a ski jump with a would-be killer in pursuit. It ends on a bobsled track where, still on skis and chased by a motorcycle, he nearly runs over panicked Italian bobsledders.

Much of what appears in the scene will be part of the Milan-Cortina Games – examples of the Italian organizing committee's emphasis on reducing environmental impacts and keeping costs low by reusing or repurposing existing facilities and infrastructure.

Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala, center, and members of the delegation for the Milan/Cortina d'Ampezzo 2026 Winter Olympics react after the city was elected to host the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Photo: June 24, 2019. AFP/Getty Images

Aiming for low costs

“We believe that the only way for the Olympics to remain viable is to emphasize environmental and economic sustainability," Diana Bianchedi, project manager for the 2026 games and a two-time Olympic fencing gold medalist, said.

"If host cities are forced to spend many billions of dollars and construct infrastructure that’ll be used almost only for the Games, then we aren’t going to have many cities that want to be Olympic hosts," she said.

China's official budget for the just-completed Winter Olympics in Beijing was $3.9 billion, though the Financial Times estimated this week that the true cost may be closer to $8.8 billion. An investigation by Business Insider concluded the real price tag could be $38.5 billion – nearly ten times the official budget. Whatever the true figure, it is dwarfed by the $51 billion Russia reportedly spent on the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

The official starting figure for the Milan-Cortina Games?

Bianchedi said it’s $1.7 billion, with a provision that any cost overruns must be compensated for by new revenue sources. Additionally, every major phase of development ahead of the event will include an environmental impact assessment. It's perhaps not a surprise Italy’s 40-part bid for the Games included dozens of references to words like "sustainability," "flexibility," "reversibility," "efficiency" and "reuse."

China similarly touted a "green" Games, with carbon neutral venues, buses and trains and tree planting on a massive scale. A booklet outlining Beijing 2022's "sustainability plan" was distributed to all participants arriving in China.

But environmental experts have been skeptical despite previously announced plans by China to become a carbon-neutral country by 2060, pointing to the large amounts of water that was used to create fake snow for many Olympic venues and the Chinese government's habit of not releasing verifiable evidence for many of its claims.

Sustainability efforts

Four years out from Italy's Games, many details are still under development. But Bianchedi said the broad strokes are already in place.

"An important part of our strategy is that the Games themselves pay for the Games, and that host communities are left better off than they were before we got started," she said.

Of course, some new buildings and infrastructure will be needed, but even then there is a big sustainability component. Plans for the Olympic Village in Milan, the area that will house athletes, call for it to be built as student housing adapted to the needs of athletes. The first students are expected to move in a few months after the close of the event.

But the most compelling stories so far are the reuse of existing facilities.

The bobsled track James Bond raced down on skis – named after six-time Italian Olympic bobsled medalist Eugenio Monti – was built in 1923 and was a centerpiece of the 1956 Olympics Cortina d'Ampezzo hosted on its own. (Monti won two silvers there.)

Because the track was closed in 2008 amid rising maintenance costs, the International Olympic Committee at first encouraged Milan/Cortina organizers to use another track located over the border in Switzerland. But in the end, the Eugenio Monti track will be updated and refurbished for 2026.

"Using existing infrastructure doesn’t always make sense from an economic point of view, since building a new facility from scratch can sometimes cost less than refurbishing a facility that already exists," Francesco Di Ciommo, deputy director for alumni and sports at LUISS University in Rome, said in an interview.

"But using existing facilities is usually more sustainable once everything is taken into account, and it also has a value from a storytelling perspective."

Figure skating and short track speedskating are expected to place in the Forum di Assago, near Milan, a basketball arena built in 1988. San Siro Stadium, home to top division soccer clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan, will host the opening ceremonies on the 100th anniversary of its construction.

It is not unusual that stadiums are re-used by Olympic host cities. In Beijing, for example, the deconstructionist-style "Bird’s Nest" stadium built for the ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics also hosted the opening and closing ceremonies this month.

But in what will count as one of the oldest venues to host an Olympic ceremony, the Verona Arena – a Roman-era amphitheater first opened in the year 30 – will host both the closing ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics and the opening ceremony for the Paralympics 12 days later.

Cooperation between China and Italy

The 2026 Games, the first to officially be hosted by two cities, will be a contrast to this year’s edition in many ways:

Beijing is a sprawling metropolis of more than 20 million, while Milan’s population is 1.3 million and Cortina d'Ampezzo, a ski resort, has a full-time population of fewer than 6,000.

The coronavirus pandemic required Beijing to operate in a kind of “bubble,” with extremely limited attendance and restricted movement for participants. The Milan/Cortina Games promise highly-accessible and spectator-friendly events spread over four main clusters across the northern part of Italy.

The Beijing Olympics’ image was tightly controlled and choreographed from China's authoritarian government, while many aspects for 2026 – such as the Games’ logo, mascot and music – are being decided by online votes or students in area schools.

But hosts China and Italy, long-time allies and important trading partners, also share some similarities.

The coronavirus first emerged in China in 2019 and Italy, especially the northern part of the country surrounding Milan and Cortina, was the pandemic’s first epicenter in the west. The two countries’ leaders signed an Olympic cooperation agreement last year, promising to cross-promote the two Games and facilitate personnel exchanges. Bianchedi was part of a 50-person team of observers in Beijing during China's Games.

Bianchedi said she believes the future will see more in-depth cooperation between Olympic hosts – not just between Beijing and Milan/Cortina, but also Paris and Los Angeles (hosts of the 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics, respectively).

“Olympic host cities aren’t rivals, they are communities that have faced challenges difficult for other cities to imagine," she said. "It makes sense to share experiences and lessons learned and for one host city to build on the success of the previous one."

To the extent they are successful, the Milan/Cortina Games will be built on experiences dating back even farther, including to the Cortina d'Ampezzo Olympics 70 years earlier and to a bobsled track that helped Agent 007 to elude his pursuers yet again.

