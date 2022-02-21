ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backbench revolt seeks to take Channel 4 privatization off the table

By John Glenday
The Drum
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson has come under pressure from Conservative MPs to tear up plans to privatize Channel 4 after receiving a passionate letter signed by senior MPs that holds the network as a cultural bulwark of the nation. The prime minister is being lobbied by the likes of former culture...

