One Man Dead In Cooper City Double Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One man was killed, a second person injured, in a shooting Sunday in Cooper City.

“It’s really sad and devastating. I’ve never heard anything like that here before. We walk here every day,” said Zohra Ash, who walks her dog along the road where the shooting happened.

She was surprised to find out someone was killed in the area.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of S. Flamingo Road. Area residents said they saw dozens of people on ATVs and dirt bikes on the road moments before the shooting.

Ash did not see the riders herself but told CBS4 that portion of the road is a busy area, especially on Sundays due to it being near a shopping plaza and a church.

When Broward sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One died on the scene. The other was hospitalized and is expected to recover.

“I don’t know how old the victims were or what was the motive, it’s really sad,” said Ash.