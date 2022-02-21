ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers take closer look at stimulated Brillouin scattering

By Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA major cost of running the National Ignition Facility (NIF) is managing and mitigating laser-induced damage to optics as the laser beams propagate to the target. Another damage mechanism stems from stimulated Brillouin scattering (SBS) as light travels back from the target and with nearly the same wavelength as the incoming...

WGAU

Study: The Earth’s core could be in a ‘superionic’ state

A study of the Earth’s core published last week in the journal Nature is challenging what scientists have thought about the structure of the planet. The new study showed that Earth’s inner core is in a “superionic state,” made of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen, which, when combined and subjected to pressure and temperature, create a substance that is between a solid and a liquid.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Image: Hubble captures swirling galactic trio

The mass of dust and bright swirls of stars in this image are the distant galaxy merger IC 2431, which lies 681 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Cancer. The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured what appears to be a triple galaxy merger in progress, as well as a tumultuous mixture of star formation and tidal distortions caused by the gravitational interactions of this galactic trio.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wave Propagation#Laser Beams#Oxygen#Brillouin Scattering#Sbs#Nif Optics#Physics Of Plasmas#Llnl#Nif Hohlraums
LiveScience

Largest galaxy ever discovered baffles scientists

Astronomers just found the largest galaxy ever discovered, and they have no idea how it got so big. At 16.3 million light-years wide, the Alcyoneus galaxy has a diameter 160 times wider than the Milky Way and four times that of the previous title holder, IC 1101, which spans 3.9 million light-years, researchers reported in a new study. Named after one of the mythical giants who fought Hercules and whose name means "mighty ass" in Greek, Alcyoneus is roughly 3 billion light-years from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Cell division in microalgae: Mitosis revealed in detail for the first time

Cell division ensures growth or renewal and is thus vital for all organisms. However, the process differs somewhat in animals, bacteria, fungi, plants, and algae. Until now, little was known about how cell division occurs in algae. Researchers at Bielefeld University have used confocal laser scanning microscopy (CLSM) to capture the very first high-resolution three-dimensional images of cell division in live cells of the microalga Volvox carteri, and have identified new cellular structures involved in the process. Professor Dr. Armin Hallmann from the Faculty of Biology is leading the study. The findings have now been published open access in the journal The Plant Cell.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Existence of uneven circumstellar matter found based on TESS data

Researchers from the Yunnan Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have discovered unusual variations in the consecutive Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) light curves of the supersoft X-ray source V Sge. This is the first evidence to reveal that there may be uneven circumstellar matter surrounding the supersoft X-ray source.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Einstein's relativity theory passes strict test based on LHAASO observation

Researchers from the Institute of High Energy Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences examined the validity of the theory of relativity with the highest accuracy in a study entitled "Exploring Lorentz Invariance Violation from Ultrahigh-Energy γRays Observed by LHAASO," which was published in the latest issue of Physical Review Letters.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

NASA's New X-Ray Observatory Has Captured Its First Image

NASA has a new tool for observing the universe in the X-ray wavelength called the Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer, or IXPE for short. Launched in December 2021, IXPE now sits in an orbit around the Earth 370 miles (600 kilometers) above the surface, and it began collecting science data in January 2022. NASA has now released the first image IXPE captured, and it's a stunning portrait of a supernova remnant called Cassiopeia A.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

X-ray multiphoton-induced Coulomb explosion images complex single molecules

Following structural dynamics in real time is a fundamental goal towards a better understanding of chemical reactions. Recording snapshots of individual molecules with ultrashort exposure times is a key ingredient towards this goal, as atoms move on femtosecond (10âˆ’15"‰s) timescales. For condensed-phase samples, ultrafast, atomically resolved structure determination has been demonstrated using X-ray and electron diffraction. Pioneering experiments have also started addressing gaseous samples. However, they face the problem of low target densities, low scattering cross sections and random spatial orientation of the molecules. Therefore, obtaining images of entire, isolated molecules capturing all constituents, including hydrogen atoms, remains challenging. Here we demonstrate that intense femtosecond pulses from an X-ray free-electron laser trigger rapid and complete Coulomb explosions of 2-iodopyridine and 2-iodopyrazine molecules. We obtain intriguingly clear momentum images depicting ten or eleven atoms, including all the hydrogens, and thus overcome a so-far impregnable barrier for complete Coulomb explosion imaging-its limitation on molecules consisting of three to five atoms. In combination with state-of-the-art multi-coincidence techniques and elaborate theoretical modelling, this allows tracing ultrafast hydrogen emission and obtaining information on the result of intramolecular electron rearrangement. Our work represents an important step towards imaging femtosecond chemistry via Coulomb explosion.
CHEMISTRY
Motley Fool

A Closer Look at the Uncertain Future of Meta

Meta's fourth-quarter earnings announcement disappointed investors for the first time in a while. Meta should no longer be viewed as merely a social media company. Long-term investors should consider the viability of Meta's shift towards Reels and the metaverse before buying shares of the company. You’re reading a free article...
MARKETS
ComicBook

New Study Suggests Earth Could Be Intelligent Being

As it turns out, the very cosmic rock we're living on at this moment may be considered an intelligent being. While the phrase doesn't necessarily mean the planet Earth will turn out to be a real-life Ego the Living Planet, a team of researchers say in a recent study the planet does, in fact, show similar processes other living, intelligent beings possess.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Earth being followed by a ‘Trojan asteroid’, scientists confirm

Earth is being followed by a “Trojan asteroid”, scientists have confirmed.It is only the second such object ever discovered – and a much more promising specimen than the previous one, researchers say.What’s more, humans may one day be able to visit the rock, settling “human bases” there, researchers say.Trojan asteroids share their orbit with a planet. The small objects stay in a stable orbit just ahead of or behind the world that they are attached to.They have been found a number of times in the past, and take their name from those that were first found around Jupiter, where they...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Towards dielectric relaxation at a single molecule scale

Dielectric relaxation lies at the heart of well-established techniques of dielectric spectroscopy essential to diverse fields of research and technology. We report an experimental route for increasing the sensitivity of dielectric spectroscopy ultimately towards the scale of a single molecule. We use the method of radio frequency scanning tunneling microscopy to excite a single molecule junction based on a polar substituted helicene molecule by an electric field oscillating at 2"“5 GHz. We detect the dielectric relaxation of the single molecule junction indirectly via its effect of power dissipation, which causes lateral displacement. From our data we determine a corresponding relaxation time of about 300 ps-consistent with literature values of similar helicene derivatives obtained by conventional methods of dielectric spectroscopy.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Single-electron turnstile stirring quantized heat flow

Tiny quantities of heat delivered on demand by discrete quantum excitations expand the horizon of quantum electrical metrology. Fundamental metrology underwrites consistency of all scientific measurements. Since 2019, realizations of all SI units are traceable to the fixed values of select fundamental physical constants such as the Planck constant h and the elementary charge e. The Josephson voltage standard and the quantum Hall resistance standard are the two most known and widely used metrological applications of solid-state macroscopic quantum phenomena. They exploit the phase coherence of the superconducting condensate and the topological edge conductance of a two-dimensional electron gas, respectively, to tie voltage to h/e and a frequency standard, and resistance to h/e2. Advances in nanoelectronics and, in particular, increasingly precise control of microscopic quantum tunnelling, have enabled single-electron-transport (SET) realizations of the new ampere1 that rival the accuracy of the primary standards in the limit of very low (below 0.1 nA) currents2,3.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Large scale dataset of real space electronic charge density of cubic inorganic materials from density functional theory (DFT) calculations

Driven by the big data science, material informatics has attracted enormous research interests recently along with many recognized achievements. To acquire knowledge of materials by previous experience, both feature descriptors and databases are essential for training machine learning (ML) models with high accuracy. In this regard, the electronic charge density Ï(r), which in principle determines the properties of materials at their ground state, can be considered as one of the most appropriate descriptors. However, the systematic electronic charge density Ï(r) database of inorganic materials is still in its infancy due to the difficulties in collecting raw data in experiment and the expensive first-principles based computational cost in theory. Herein, a real space electronic charge density Ï(r) database of 17,418 cubic inorganic materials is constructed by performing high-throughput density functional theory calculations. The displayed Ï(r) patterns show good agreements with those reported in previous studies, which validates our computations. Further statistical analysis reveals that it possesses abundant and diverse data, which could accelerate Ï(r) related machine learning studies. Moreover, the electronic charge density database will also assists chemical bonding identifications and promotes new crystal discovery in experiments.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

A "hot Jupiter's" dark side is revealed in detail for first time

MIT astronomers have obtained the clearest view yet of the perpetual dark side of an exoplanet that is "tidally locked" to its star. Their observations, combined with measurements of the planet's permanent day side, provide the first detailed view of an exoplanet's global atmosphere. "We're now moving beyond taking isolated...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

A brief history of nonlinear excitations

You have full access to this article via your institution. If a boat moving down a canal suddenly stops, the water around itÂ accumulates at the prow and then continues moving forward as a solitary wave. This observation in 1834 by John Scott Russell was an early scientific study of a nonlinear excitation. The work spurred on theoretical studies of solitary waves in nonlinear homogeneous media leading to the Korteweg"“de Vries equation in 1895 for water waves. Today, the theory of nonlinear excitations in discrete particle systems finds application in many areas of physics, such as astronomy, biological molecules, plasmas, radiation damage in nuclear reactors and electrical and heat properties of solids, lasers and optical systems. Yet, it remains challenging to create them experimentally.
PHYSICS

