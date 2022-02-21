Farewell to an Olympics that left everyone a little cold

AFP via Getty Images

The Olympians, of course, will remember these Games far differently.

There will be no asterisks in Erin Jackson’s mind when the first Black woman ever to win the women’s 500-meter speed skating event looks at her gold medal.

When Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner, a combined 76 years of age, glance at the proof that the oldest duo competing in the mixed team snowboard cross went home winners, they will have no hang-ups.