Mostly cloudy & mild

Temperatures keep in the 40s to kick off this work week as we will have more snowmelt and rain leading to flooding and ice jams still being a problem and concern. We start off Monday dry and will increase our cloud cover during the day as our next system starts to arrive later this evening into Tuesday. We expect mostly light rain and then freezing rain and a wintry mix north of I-96 where the colder air in this system lives. We could see a tenth to a quarter inch of ice accumulation leading to difficult travel and possible power outages. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will in place 7 o’clock Monday even until midnight on Tuesday for Newaygo, Mecosta and Oceana counties. Temperatures drop back into the 30s and 20s behind this system leading to cloudy, cold and dry conditions Wednesday before light snow chances arrive Thursday night into Friday. Bundle up, stay safe and make it a great week!

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a wintry mix moving in this evening into Tuesday. East winds 5 – 15 mph. Highs in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and freezing rain. Lows in lower to upper 30s. East winds 5 – 15 mph.

TUESDAY : Mostly cloudy with rain around and south of I-96 to a wintry mix, mainly freezing rain around and north of I-96. Variable breezy winds. Minor rain accumulation and possible ice accumulation causing difficult travel. Highs in the 30s northward and 50s southward.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a possible early morning flurry. Highs in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with evening snow chances developing. Highs in the middle 20s.

