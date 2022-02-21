ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Gov. Greg Abbott holds campaign rally in McAllen, vows to keep oil and gas jobs running

By Marco Ramirez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLZa8_0eKZZAzV00

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott made his latest campaign stop in McAllen Sunday night, as he makes his bid for re-election.

“I come down to the Rio Grande Valley about on average once every week and I’m going to keep coming,” Abbott said.

Cameron County judicial candidates share vision ahead of election

Abbott held a rally outside of Art’s Trucks & Equipment in McAllen.

He opened his remarks by praising the high Republican voter turnout during the first week of early voting. In Hidalgo County, there have already been more the 4,500 Republican ballots castes in the primary election.

“We are going to work not just to ensure that we have more Hispanics in the RGV voting than ever before, but we are going to elect more Hispanics in the RGV than ever before,” Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott took time to address democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke during his remarks. O’Rourke is the front runner for the Democratic nomination and has also been making campaign stops in the RGV.

Ex-Councilmember challenges current commissioner for Hidalgo County Precinct 4

The governor vowed to keep oil and gas jobs up and running across the state of Texas.

“He has threatened to crush the energy jobs that help people buy homes, buy cars, take care of their families,” Abbott said. “Let me tell you something, I am running for re-election to ensure that we protect the oil and gas sector that made American energy independent.”

On top of continuing to support local law enforcement, Gov. Abbott also vowed to continue to secure the border across the RGV and the state if re-elected.

“We see how rapidly McAllen is growing, we see how rapidly the entire RGV is growing, and we know that one thing that attracts people to this region is because it is a safe region,” Abbott said. ” We want to make sure that it remains safe so we will continue securing the border including Texas building that border wall, making sure our state and the community will be safe.”

Republican candidates face off for Hidalgo Co. Judge

But most importantly Abbott is still urging his supports in the RGV and across Texas to head to the poll as there is one week left of early voting.

“Vote early next week if not vote on Election Day next Tuesday [March 1]. ” Abbott said. “Make sure that you cast your vote and that your vote counts.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 24

DChapmanD
17h ago

KEEP TEXAS RED...Don't Let the Liberals California Our Great State, you see how well far left is Destroying Our Country from the Whitehouse!! ! VOTE RED, VOTE ABBOTT.

Reply
5
Gilbert Posey
19h ago

ABBOTT already already has all the Latinos. in McAllen voting for him .Great job ABBOTT

Reply(5)
9
Career Army
19h ago

Abbott had his chance. He blew it. He's a total disaster. VOTE HIM OUT!!!

Reply(5)
18
Related
ValleyCentral

Charro Days provides economic boost in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Charro Days officially kicked off in Brownsville over the weekend and the events are expected to bring a financial boost to the local economy. Henry LeVrier, president of Charro Days Fiesta, said the first celebration was in 1938 and although it celebrates the Mexican heritage on both sides of the Rio […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Race in the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In an area where few people look like you, incidents of racism can be difficult to navigate.  Destini Thomas, a 23-year-old Black woman from Hidalgo County is now sharing her experiences growing up as a young Black woman in the RGV. “I remember going through my Facebook and just unfriending, unfriending, […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Homeless shelter shares options for those in need

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The pandemic has impacted some people in more ways than others, and that includes the homeless population in the Rio Grande Valley. According to World Population Review, there are over half a million people experiencing homelessness and 25,848 of those are in Texas. Factors contributing to homelessness are low wages, poverty, […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Mcallen, TX
Business
Cameron County, TX
Government
County
Hidalgo County, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
County
Cameron County, TX
Cameron County, TX
Business
Local
Texas Cars
Hidalgo County, TX
Government
Mcallen, TX
Cars
ValleyCentral

Cameron County judicial candidates share vision ahead of election

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The upcoming general election in November includes Cameron County judicial candidates. The candidates on the ballot are current Cameron County judge and attorney, Eddie Treviño Jr., and former Cameron County judge and certified public accountant, Carlos Cascos. The candidates are not in the upcoming primary election because there is only […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Republican candidates face off for Hidalgo Co. Judge

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The race for Hidalgo County Judge has two candidates on the Republican ticket, something that is rare in the Rio Grande Valley. ValleyCentral spoke with both candidates one on one to find out their goals if elected Judge. Businesswoman Jane Cross is making her second run for Judge, but she […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
ValleyCentral

RGV farmer helps others while facing inflation struggles

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —  Inflation has brought a huge impact on the agriculture industry in the Rio Grande Valley. Diana Padilla, co-owner of Yahweh’s Natural Farm and Garden said all farmers are being affected including commercial growers.  According to Padilla, some people are unable to afford the fertilizer they need to sustain their crops and […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Democratic candidates running for Hidalgo Co. Judge

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The primary elections are less than two weeks away and voters have already cast their ballots as early voting is underway. One high-profile race is that of Hidalgo County Judge. ValleyCentral spoke one on one with each candidate on the Democratic ticket. Incumbent Richard Cortez said he is please with […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Donald Trump endorses RGV congressional candidate accused of abuse

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A candidate for Texas’s 15th Congressional District is receiving support from a former President of the United States. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump issued a statement declaring his support for Monica De La Cruz in her race for Texas’s 15th Congressional District. “With Monica, we will flip this […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Epicenter and veterans’ housing possible for San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Developers are looking to San Benito to construct an epicenter or a multi-use complex, and next to it, affordable housing concept for veterans. “Convention center, housing development, medical and retail, commercial mix in there and also includes the housing component,” said Rebecca Castillo, the executive director of the San Benito […]
SAN BENITO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Vehicles#Election#Art S Trucks Equipment#Republican#Hispanics#Democratic#Ex Councilmember#American
ValleyCentral

New voting rules causing rejection of mail-in ballots

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting for the March primary is underway but new voting rules are causing mail-in ballots to be rejected. “In your voter registration application you used your driver’s license but here in your mail-in ballot you used your Social [Security Number] because it’s not the two identifying numbers they don’t match, […]
ValleyCentral

City of Harlingen to hold vaccine clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will hold a vaccine and booster clinic on Saturday. According to a post by the City of Harlingen, the vaccine clinic will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive. First and […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers

DETROIT (AP) — Anyone who has ever been temporarily blinded by high-beam headlights from an oncoming car will be happy to hear this. U.S. highway safety regulators are about to allow new high-tech headlights that can automatically tailor beams so they focus on dark areas of the road and don’t create glare for oncoming drivers. […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
ValleyCentral

US officials tour Fort Brown as potential location for park

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday evening, Mexican and U.S. officials toured undeveloped land along the border between Matamoros and Brownsville, scoping out potential locations for new parks. U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar, Matamoros’ Consul General Yolanda Parra, and Governor of the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico Francisco Javier Garcia Cabeza de Vaca were some […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Permanent ramp closure in Pharr

PHARR, Texas – Beginning Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. the I-2 eastbound exit ramp (146A) to Cage Boulevard and the I-2 eastbound entrance ramp just before Sugar Road will both be permanently closed. ln a statement from TxDOT the closures are necessary for construction activities related to the I-2 / I-69C Interchange Project. Additional temporary […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County to offer free COVID testing

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 4, in partnership with Your Health Lab, will offer free PCR COVID-19 testing beginning on Friday. The testing site will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Pct. 4 Endowment Center in Edinburg (107 N. Sunflower Road.) No appointment […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy