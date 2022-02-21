ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Idris Elba and Gabrielle join tributes to ‘incredible young man’ Jamal Edwards

Shropshire Star
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTributes to Edwards flooded social media with many expressing their condolences to his mother. Idris Elba, singer Gabrielle and JLS star Oritse Williams have become the latest figures from the world of entertainment to pay tribute to SBTV founder Jamal Edwards following his death at the age of 31....

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Jamal Edwards obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died suddenly aged 31, was a music entrepreneur whose online video platform SBTV has more than 1 million subscribers and collaborates with some of the world’s biggest musical names. From a small acorn, filming his friends at school in west London on a cheap mobile...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Celebrities pay tribute to Jamal Edwards after he dies aged 31

Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards, who sadly passed away on Sunday 20 February at the age of 31. Earlier this morning, Jamal's mother Brenda Edwards revealed he died following a "sudden illness". Speaking to his fans, she said: "I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support."
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Jamal Edwards Tragic Cause of Death Finally Revealed: SBTV Founder, Rap Pioneer Died at 31

Jamal Edwards, a prominent music personality in the British Music Industry, has passed away yesterday, Sunday, February 20, 2022. Known for popularizing Grime and rap music in the country, Edwards has also launched the careers of several British musicians and artists, including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Dave, and Skepta. BBC...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Tracey
Person
Mo Gilligan
Person
Jamal Edwards
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Jessie J
Person
Judi Love
Person
Trevor Nelson
Person
Rita Ora
Vulture

U.K. Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards — who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, Lady Leshurr, and Rita Ora — has died. He was 31. The British rapper and music producer started YouTube channel SBTV “on a £20 phone” while still in school, according to The Guardian. SBTV has generated over a billion views in that time. Ed Sheeran was a big hit on the channel before he’d even signed a record deal. “We’re good friends, but we were also good for each other’s careers,” Edwards said in 2017. “Viewers loved him, they didn’t care where he was from. They could just see he had talent.” Edwards helped promote grime to an international audience, and was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts. SBTV became known for the F64: 64 fresh, completely new bars of lyrics that rappers were expected to produce on the channel.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Romeo Miller and Girlfriend Drew Sangster Have Welcomed Their First Child

Although he's no longer the ultra-popular child star he once was, Romeo Miller now has another reason to celebrate. On Feb. 14, Romeo dropped the news that he and his girlfriend Drew Sangster were now first-time parents. The Instagram post includes a video that announces the birth of their child. Following the news, many are now wondering who exactly Romeo's girlfriend is.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HuffingtonPost

Pete Davidson Confirms Relationship With Kim Kardashian In Very On-Brand Way

Pete Davidson confirmed his relationship with one of the most famous women in the world in the most nonchalant way possible. Before a backdrop of stuffed animals, an open closet and a pink velvet blanket that appeared to be his bedspread, Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time during an interview with People Monday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart Expecting Their First Child Together: See Baby Bump Pic

The rapper and entrepreneur announced that they’re expecting a baby together with a series of photos of the happy couple together. There’s a bun in the oven! Da Brat, 47, and her partner Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, 39, announced that they have a little one on the way in an Instagram post on Monday January 31. The rapper wrapped her arms around her entrepreneur girlfriend and cradled her baby bump in a series of photos. The two women looked incredibly happy to announce that their family is growing with their first baby.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbtv#Instagram#Jamaledwards
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Watch Anitta rock out during ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ performance on ‘Fallon’

Anitta delivered a live performance of her recent single ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ on US TV last night – check out the video below. The Brazilian singer appeared as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday (January 31) ahead of releasing her fifth studio album, ‘Girl From Rio’, which will follow 2019’s ‘Kisses’. A release date for the record is not yet known.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy