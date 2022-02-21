ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Ames stabbing victim dies, charge upgraded to murder

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kEvDo_0eKZYade00

AMES, Iowa — The victim in a Saturday morning stabbing in Ames has died from his injuries.

According to the Ames Police Department, 39-year-old Maccarone Declements was stabbed a little after 2:30 Saturday morning at a residence in the 500 block of 7 th Street in Ames. He lived at the address with roommate Robert Lyon.

Iowa House lawmakers to look at transgender athletes bill this upcoming week

Police say Lyon stabbed Declements in the upper torso. Lyon, 39, was originally arrested on a charge of attempted murder, but after Declements died from his injuries at the hospital, Sunday the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder.

Ames Police Commander Dan Walter said, “What we do know is there was some sort of verbal altercation, verbal fight prior to the stabbing.”

Lyon is being held in the Story County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Ankeny man facing gun, assault charges

ANKENY, IOWA — An Ankeny many is accused of firing a gun at an occupied car and threatening employees of a bar with a knife in separate weekend incidents. Maximilian Kragel, 29, is facing seven felony charges including Assault, Theft and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon. According to Ankeny Police and online court records, Kragel […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Norwalk chase ends in Des Moines crash, 2 arrested

NORWALK, Iowa – A police chase that began early Monday morning in Norwalk ended in a crash on Des Moines’ east side and resulted in two arrests. The incident started around 2:08 a.m. when a Norwalk police officer tried to pull a car over on Highway 28 for an equipment violation, according to Norwalk Police […]
NORWALK, IA
WHO 13

Attempted murder suspect reported crime to Ames police

AMES, Iowa — Ames police officers were called to 510 7th street at 2:46 am Saturday just one block north of the police station. That location helped provide one of the fastest response times which was vital for a victim suffering from life threatening stab wounds. “The officers arriving on scene right away recognized there […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines police see common thread in violent weekend incidents

DES MOINES, IOWA — Over the weekend Des Moines police officers responded to six shootings and five other reports of gunfire. Early Sunday, police discovered one person with gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Water Street. Around the same time, two men checked themselves into Mercy Medical Center for gunshot injuries. Meanwhile, in a […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Ames, IA
Crime & Safety
WHO 13

Chase through multiple Iowa counties ends with crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A police chase which spanned multiple counties in central Iowa Sunday morning ended with a man behind bars. Iowa State Police say 22-year-old Adam Maymi of Henderson, Nevada was arrested after the incident. Maymi faces several charges, including felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and leaving the scene of an […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

42 dogs rescued from Muscatine mobile home, police say

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — The Muscatine Humane Society is caring for 42 dogs that were rescued from a mobile home where they were living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, police said Thursday. Police received an anonymous tip last week that a couple was living with the dogs in a mobile home, causing health issues for […]
MUSCATINE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Iowa House#Attempted Murder
WHO 13

Iowa man runs over and kills girlfriend, police say

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide after police say he ran over his girlfriend with his pickup truck during an argument, killing her. The incident happened Tuesday night in Bettendorf, television station KWQC reported. Police arrested Logan Paul Voss, 24, of Goose Lake. He has been charged […]
BETTENDORF, IA
WHO 13

4 men rescued at grain bin accident in eastern Iowa

LINN COUNTY, IOWA — Four men were rescued from beneath a mound of corn in eastern Iowa after an accident at a grain bin on Friday. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says two men became trapped while unloading corn, and two others were trapped while trying to help them. According to a news release, it […]
LINN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Missing teen last seen in Iowa found safe, FBI says

IOWA — Two days after asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager last seen in Iowa, the FBI says she has now been found. On Monday the FBI’s Omaha-Quad Cities office issued a media release asking for help finding 14-year-old Addison Windbigler. On Wednesday they reported she had been found ‘uniinjured’ in Minnesota. […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Polk County deputies could finally get body cameras

DES MOINES, Iowa- Body cameras are in high demand by both the public and departments. Here in central Iowa ,the Polk County Sheriff’s office recently requested the addition as they are one of the few agencies who still do not have them. The sheriff’s office is still in the early stages of this process but are […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Why riders are raving about ‘DART On Demand’ service

DES MOINES, Iowa — As public transportation continues to evolve, Des Moines Area Transportation is rolling out new ways to get around the metro.  In November, DART launched a pilot-project called DART On Demand. This is a service that provides more flexibility for riders than a traditional bus stop. “Within a zone and Ankeny between […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy