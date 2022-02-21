ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Brad Davison Is the Dirtiest Player in College Basketball

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQbG5_0eKZYFIV00

The headlines from Sunday's Wisconsin-Michigan game rightfully centered on Juwan Howard punching an opposing assistant coach, but that caused another story to get buried. Wisconsin senior guard Brad Davison once again proved he's an incredibly dirty player who has no business on a college basketball court.

Davison threw a vicious elbow into the midsection of Michigan's Hunter Dickinson. It was a cheap shot. Not unlike Davison repeatedly punching opponents in the groin, tripping them, stepping under them when they shoot and, of course, flopping constantly. See him do all of that below.

And that's not even all of it. You can find plenty more with a simple search.

This isn't the case of a guy being an annoying, scrappy opposing player. Davison is legitimately dangerous on the court. He's an affront to everything that makes college basketball great. His antics objectively make the game worse.

Davison is the case of a kid who never faced any consequences being emboldened in his actions. In 2020 he was suspended one game for punching Iowa's Connor McCaffery in the groin. It was at least the third time he'd done something similar. Don't ask me why Davison loves punching guys in the junk so much, because I have no idea.

I don't know Brad Davison the person, but I do know Brad Davison the player. He's the worst. Anyone who is fine with intentionally injuring opponents to get ahead should be punished severely and shunned.

If Davison isn't held accountable, there's nothing preventing another incident where an opposing player retaliates by punching him. Give his fake tough guy act from Sunday's melee, Davison wouldn't stand much of a chance.

I'm not kidding when I say one more incident from Davison this should lead to his being banned from playing anymore. The Big Ten and the NCAA need to quit rewarding dirty play by looking the other way. Step in and stop this now before it goes too far.

Comments / 60

Perry Pugh
17h ago

Excellent ESPN, you managed to get the talk off the real problem, Howard, and put it on “whitey”. Good, no great deflection article!!! Turn this situation around, and the Wisconsin coach wouldn’t have been employed by the time he hit the locker room door. You know it and so does America! You can deflect all the articles in the newsroom but Howard must go, plain and simple. Oh, the hypocrisy. No wonder there’s fighting in the streets.

Reply(10)
30
David Boyd
18h ago

Danny Ainge made a living playing that way. So did Laimbeer, Starks, and Oakley. In fact, every sport includes this type of lawless catalyst to juice up the controversy. It grabs interest, but must be kept in check lest important assets in the game be lost. Some of those assets are understood to be untouchable...others, not so protected.

Reply(2)
13
Eric Schneider
17h ago

Did anyone actually watch the game or the video clip? This is the evidence being used to run this guy out? Looks like physical basketball....nothing else

Reply(7)
12
Related
The Big Lead

Here's Why Joe Burrow Can't Be the Face of the NFL

Joe Burrow has entered into rooms where the loud buzz from Face of the NFL conversations can be made out if one presses a glass against the door and really focuses. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has done everything but win the Super Bowl in his second professional season and he may very well do that. His star has skyrocketed and the next two weeks will be an appropriate celebration of an extremely confident and accomplished football players. Having said all that, Burrow will not be the face of the league even if he beats the Los Angeles Rams by four touchdowns.
NFL
The Big Lead

Snoop Dogg Caught Smoking Before Super Bowl Halftime Show

Snoop Dogg was part of Super Bowl LVI's epic halftime show on Sunday, joining Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. They turned in an incredible performance the masses on social media loved. An eagle-eyed cameraman caught Snoop "warming up" for the performance a few minutes before he went on.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Wisconsin assistant gave Juwan Howard the ‘suck it’ gesture

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To The Juwan Howard Postgame Incident

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is undoubtedly headed for suspension after taking a swipe at an opposing Wisconsin coach following Sunday’s 77-63 loss. Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale watched it all unfold from home and was disgusted with what he saw. “A pathetic scene after MICHIGAN gets beat by WISCONSIN,”...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juwan Howard
Person
Brad Davison
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the Nebraska Women’s Basketball team. Scoggin was a junior guard from Dallas, Oregon. Her previous school was Westview/Salt Lake City CC. Officials currently have no further statement or comment at this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Charles Barkley’s Comment On John Stockton Is Going Viral

Charles Barkley’s funny quip about John Stockton is trending on social media during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. The legendary NBA big man made a not-so-subtle reference to Stockton’s vaccination status during an all-time draft segment. Barkley’s team was discussing the possibility of drafting Stockton,...
NBA
Detroit News

Finley: Fire Juwan Howard as University of Michigan basketball coach

Juwan Howard should never coach another game for the Michigan Wolverines. Sunday, after the loss to Wisconsin, Howard started a brawl in the post-game handshake line that engulfed both teams. He was apparently angry with Badgers head coach Greg Gard for calling what Howard felt was a gratuitous timeout near the end of a game Wisconsin had well in hand.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Court
On3.com

Desmond Howard calls out Dick Vitale over Juwan Howard comments

Juwan Howard caused a melee on Sunday, with the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers getting into it with each other after the matchup. After words were exchanged between the two head coaches, Howard threw a punch toward a Wisconsin assistant, escalating the situation even further. There are plenty of opinions...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jemele Hill Shares Her Recommended Punishment For Juwan Howard

Former ESPN host and Michigan State graduate Jemele Hill has shared her recommended punishment for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. Michigan lost at Wisconsin on Sunday. Following the game, Howard got into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. Howard was apparently upset with a late-game timeout by Gard when the game’s outcome was already secured. Following some heated words between both coaches, other players and staff members got involved.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Maximum Likely Punishment For Juwan Howard Revealed

We now know the baseline punishment for Juwan Howard following his dust up with members of the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff on Sunday. Per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn, “Juwan Howard’s impending suspension will be, per the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy, the league office is limited to 2 games and a $10,000 fine.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy