Intermittent Showers For Tuesday

Southerly flow will rule the day again Tuesday, as winds gust up to 35mph during the afternoon— bringing unseasonably warm temperatures back into the region. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid 60s! It will be a bit of a gloomy, with intermittent showers throughout most of the day.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight A chance of showers after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Showers, mainly after 7am. High near 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night Showers likely, mainly before 4am. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 56. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday A chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday A chance of rain and snow before 1pm, then rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night Rain. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Rain likely before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

