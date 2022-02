TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis and is asking that everyone who can to donate blood today. “It is so important to give blood,” says Jane Blocher, Executive Director for the Greater Kansas Area Red Cross. “Right now we are facing a national blood crisis which is the first time in decades that we have used the word crisis, but we are having a very challenging time filling the appointments that we have post covid.”

TOPEKA, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO