Controversial abortion bill heads to Florida Senate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy is set to take another step forward on Monday.

The agenda for Florida’s Senate Appropriations Committee includes the “Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality” bill.

The proposed legislation revises the purpose and requirements for tobacco use prevention and creates local fetal and infant mortality review committees.

The most controversial part of the bill is the 15-week abortion ban. It includes no exceptions for rape, incest, or human trafficking.

The only exclusions are if a mother’s life is in danger or the fetus has fatal abnormalities, and both exceptions have to be approved by two doctors.

The bill passed through the Florida House of Representatives last week after six hours of debate.

Tampa Bay lawmakers sounded off on the proposed legislation and ultimately voted with their respective parties.

“This issue is about standing up for those who can’t stand up for themselves,” said Republican State Rep. Kaylee Tuck who represents Highlands and Hardee counties.

“No one should be forced to have a child against their will, period,” argued State Rep. Susan Valdes (D-Hillsborough County)

“We trust individuals to make a choice about how to navigate a global pandemic, a choice that will have effects on a multitude of people. However, a woman who has fallen victim to rape, incest or trafficking, isn’t allowed the same grace,” said State Rep. Dianne Hart (D-Hillsborough County).

“We fight to protect life at the end, life at the middle, but why not the beginning? Please support every stage of life,” State Rep. Jackie Toledo (R-Tampa) insisted.

If the bill passes through the Senate as is, it will head to Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk.

The governor has previously voiced support for the proposed legislation.

