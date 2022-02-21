ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

1.5m taxpayers have a week left to file self-assessment returns

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0XUI_0eKZXcRJ00

Around 1.5 million customers have just a week left to file their self-assessment tax return and avoid a penalty, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is warning.

Some 10.69 million customers have already filed a 2020/21 tax return.

The deadline for submitting tax returns was January 31 but, this year, HMRC gave people extra time to complete their 2020/21 tax return.

They have until February 28 to file their return to avoid a late filing penalty.

People face an initial late filing penalty of £100 if their tax return is up to three months late and they could also face possible further costs, depending on how late they file.

Self-assessment taxpayers have until April 1 to pay their outstanding tax bill or set up a “time to pay” arrangement to avoid receiving a late payment penalty.

Interest has been applied to all outstanding balances since February 1.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “There is one week left to complete your tax return if you haven’t done so already. And for anyone who is worried about paying their tax bill, there is support available – search ‘pay my self-assessment’ on gov.uk.”

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Where's my tax refund? IRS sheds light on when it will send the money

With millions of Americans expecting a tax refund this year, the IRS has one request for those looking to get their money faster: File your return electronically and as soon as possible. Nearly three-quarters of filers received a tax refund last year, with an average payment of about $2,800, the...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Assessment#Hm Revenue Customs#Hm Revenue And Customs#Tax Return#Tax Bill#Hmrc#Myrtle Lloyd
FingerLakes1.com

Fourth Stimulus Check & Social Security recipients

Stimulus checks have been an asset to millions of Americans since the start of the pandemic, but seniors have been hit the hardest and are looking for a fourth stimulus check. There have been three stimulus checks so far, with two in 2020 and one in 2021. This has Americans...
BUSINESS
WBUR

State sending $500 payments to half a million low-income workers

About 500,000 low-income workers across Massachusetts will get a $500 payment from state government next month as the Baker administration rolls out the first premium pay program of its type in the nation, the Executive Office of Administration and Finance announced Tuesday afternoon. The premium pay program was created in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
BGR.com

You might get triple your usual tax refund if you read this now

The Biden White House marked Tuesday, February 8, as a “day of action” to remind Americans to sign up for two huge tax credits when preparing their federal tax return this year. One is the expanded child tax credit, with the second half of that coming via this year’s tax return. The other? The Earned Income Tax Credit, which the Biden administration nearly tripled for workers without dependent children.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: What dates will tax refunds be sent out?

The IRS has aimed to have a more normal tax season in 2022 than we have had in 2020 and 2021. This means Americans should see their refunds in a timely manner. Everyone will need to have their taxes filed by April 18, 2022, unless they get an extension or reside in an area where a disaster occurred.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Millions of Americans have no idea they’re eligible for tax credits up to $8,000

The now-defunct child tax credit expansion is back in the news this week, thanks to AOC saying the expiration of the monthly checks is at least partly responsible for a rise in crime. And that she’s so disgusted with the “s–tshow” of Congress that she thinks about quitting politics “all the time.” Such comments, however, ignore a couple of key facts — such as the second half of the child tax credit, coming via this year’s tax season. Plus other benefits, like the Child and Dependent Care Credit.
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

When the IRS Accepts Your Tax Return, Does It Mean It's Approved?

While some dread the tax filing season, others look forward to it, particularly if they're expecting to receive a tax refund. In fiscal 2020, the IRS issued nearly 122 million refunds to taxpayers, amounting to more than $736.2 billion. While that might sound like a lot, the IRS did collect roughly $3.5 trillion from hard-working taxpayers that year.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will my refund be direct deposited?

Millions of Americans are preparing their tax returns in hopes of receiving their refund from the IRS in a timely fashion. The IRS struggled to get refunds out to Americans in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and this year they’re hoping to return to normal. Deadlines were...
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Should You Claim Yourself as a Dependent on Your Taxes?

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, most Americans received stimulus checks. People who are marked as dependents on taxes didn't receive the stimulus checks. Now that the U.S. government shows no signs of distributing additional stimulus, there’s a key question you need to answer. Should you claim yourself as a dependent on your taxes?
INCOME TAX
Salina Post

IRS updates information on 2021 COVID relief tax credits

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today updated frequently asked questions (FAQs) for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit. These FAQs (FS-2022-12 PDF) revisions are as follows:. 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit — Topic A: General Information: Q3, Q6. 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit — Topic B: Claiming the Recovery Rebate...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

The Independent

515K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy