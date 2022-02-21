1.5m taxpayers have a week left to file self-assessment returns

Around 1.5 million customers have just a week left to file their self-assessment tax return and avoid a penalty, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is warning.

Some 10.69 million customers have already filed a 2020/21 tax return.

The deadline for submitting tax returns was January 31 but, this year, HMRC gave people extra time to complete their 2020/21 tax return.

They have until February 28 to file their return to avoid a late filing penalty.

People face an initial late filing penalty of £100 if their tax return is up to three months late and they could also face possible further costs, depending on how late they file.

Self-assessment taxpayers have until April 1 to pay their outstanding tax bill or set up a “time to pay” arrangement to avoid receiving a late payment penalty.

Interest has been applied to all outstanding balances since February 1.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “There is one week left to complete your tax return if you haven’t done so already. And for anyone who is worried about paying their tax bill, there is support available – search ‘pay my self-assessment’ on gov.uk.”