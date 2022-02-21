ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall time: When are the ring walks for this weekend’s fight?

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCXHT_0eKZXXyY00

Josh Taylor puts his undefeated record and status as undisputed super-lightweight champion on the line this Saturday, as he defends his titles against the unbeaten Jack Catterall .

Taylor will be on home soil as he welcomes his English opponent to Glasgow for the pair’s 12-round main event.

Southpaw Taylor (18-0, 13 knockouts) last fought in May, when he outpointed Jose Carlos Ramirez to become undisputed champion in Las Vegas, while Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs) has been biding his time in anticipation of this meeting with the 31-year-old.

Catterall last competed in November 2020, beating Abderrazak Houya via decision, and he now stands between Taylor and some potentially star-making match-ups for the Scot.

Here’s all you need to know about this Saturday’s main event.

When is it?

The fight will take place at the Hydro Arena in Glasgow on Saturday 26 February.

Taylor and Catterall are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on Sky Sports Action (from 7pm GMT) and Sky Sports Main event (8pm GMT).

The card is not a pay-per-view event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmBSl_0eKZXXyY00

Odds

Taylor – 1/14

Catterall – 13/2

Draw – 22/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall (super-lightweight)

Robeisy Ramirez vs Eric Donovan (featherweight)

Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane (heavyweight)

Cori Gibbs vs Carlos Perez (super-lightweight)

Ebonie Jones vs TBA (featherweight)

Scott Forrest vs TBA (cruiserweight)

Kurt Walker vs TBA (featherweight)

Paddy Donovan vs TBA (welterweight)

Kieran Molloy vs TBA (super-welterweight)

Mark McKeown vs TBA (featherweight)

Craig MacIntyre vs TBA (super-lightweight)

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Kell Brook wins grudge match against Amir Khan via TKO in 6

After years of resentment, Kell Brook and Amir Khan finally fought, but Brook was too much for Khan to handle. Brook got the win via TKO in round 6. British boxing welterweights Kell Brook and Amir Khan have disliked each other for years, but they finally came together on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Manchester Arena. Brook fought with anger, and Khan fought like a shot fighter.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Kell Brook stops Amir Khan in sixth round to finally settle rivalry in brutal grudge match

As difficult as it is to imagine, there really were years in which it seemed it was only a matter of time until Amir Khan and Kell Brook settled their rivalry.On this Saturday night in Manchester, with those years having melted into nearly two decades, the only thing difficult to imagine was that either man would make it through all 12 rounds.In that sense, once the first bell rang, it really was just a matter of time until Khan and Brook settled their rivalry – at long, long last.If it weren’t for the near-deafening deluge of noise pouring in from...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paddy Donovan
Person
Eric Donovan
Person
Jack Catterall
Boxing Insider

Amir Khan Vs. Kell Brook: Fight Odds And Prediction

It’s a fight that fans have been calling to see for nearly a decade now. Both Amir Khan and Kell Brook, while bitter rivals, have a ton in common. Both, of course, hail from England, are at the exact same age at 35 and held world titles at one point during their respective careers. Most importantly, both guys are well past their primes.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Glasgow#Boxing#Combat#Sky Sports Action#Sky Sports Main#Via Betfair
BoxingNews24.com

Brook stops Khan, wants Chris Eubank Jr. for “MILLIONS”

By Jim Calfa: Kell Brook (40-3, 28 KOs) took care of Amir Khan (34-6, 21 KOs) in easy fashion with a sixth round precision stoppage on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. This was vintage Brook, who looked just as powerful tonight as he had in his 2016 fight against Gennady Golovkin.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Khan vs Brook LIVE: Latest updates and reaction to fight tonight

There has been a lot of talking and more than a decade of waiting, but finally Amir Khan and Kell Brook will settle their rivalry in the ring this evening as the British pair go head-to-head in a main-event bout at the AO Arena in Manchester.The former champions have known each other since their teenage days, even before Khan announced himself to the world as Team GB’s youngest ever boxing medalist at the 2004 Olympics. The Bolton-born fighter and rival Brook, representing Sheffield, both went on to win world titles, with Khan also competing in major fights in the...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Kell Brook: No Disrespect To Khan, But It Felt So Easy In There

Manchester, England - A British boxing rivalry simmering for more than ten years finally came to the boil on Saturday night at the AO Arena, Manchester as Kell ‘Special K’ Brook (40-3, 28 KOs) channeled years of antagonism to stop Amir ‘King’ Khan (34-6, 21 KOs) in the sixth round, the referee stepping in to save Khan from further punishment.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Natasha Jonas wins world title with clinical victory over Chris Namus

Natasha Jonas realised her dream of becoming world champion at the third attempt as she captured the vacant WBO female super-welterweight title with a clinical second-round stoppage of Chris Namus.Jonas, who came up agonisingly short in a draw against Terri Harper 18 months ago and lost a narrow decision to Katie Taylor last May, was jumping up three weight classes to take on former 154lb titlist Namus in Manchester.If there were any worries at how Jonas would handle a leap into the unknown they were soon banished as she put down her Uruguayan opponent twice before referee Howard Foster stopped...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Kell Brook explains why he changed gloves in ring moments before Amir Khan fight

Kell Brook has opened up on why he was forced to change his gloves in the ring before his stoppage win over Amir Khan.Brook put on a vicious display to punish Khan over six rounds before the referee stepped in to save the Bolton fighter.The bitter rivalry has been simmering for more than a decade and took one final twist before the first bell when Brook was seen changing his gloves inside the Manchester ring.Brook has revealed how Khan’s team made a threat to him over his purse for the fight if he refused to swap out his gloves, while...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Results / Photos: Brook beats Khan by 6th round TKO

A British boxing rivalry simmering for more than ten years finally came to the boil on Saturday night at the AO Arena, Manchester as Kell ‘Special K’ Brook (40-3, 28 KOs) channeled years of antagonism to stop Amir ‘King’ Khan (34-6, 21 KOs) in the sixth round, the referee stepping in to save Khan from further punishment.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

515K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy