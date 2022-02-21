ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visit Epperson Lagoon for a Perfect Day Under the Sun

If you’re looking for a slice of paradise in the middle of the city, pack up your swimsuit and sunscreen and head over to Epperson Lagoon . It encompasses the Florida lifestyle with its clear blue waters, sandy beaches, and various spots to relax under the sun.

Located in Wesley Chapel, Epperson Lagoon is a huge 7.5-acre pool complete with a waterslide, floating obstacle course, swim up bar, live music, and so much more to ensure you have the perfect day under the sun.

How to Visit Epperson Lagoon

In order to spend the day at Epperson Lagoon, you’ll first need to book a day pass. Day passes are available for $40, or you can opt for a $35 late day pass, which includes entry after 3pm.

All day pass options come with entry to the water and beach area, 30-foot waterslide, lawn games, beach volleyball, and access to the swim-up bar. Anything else you decide to do will be an add-on at an additional cost.

What is there to do at Epperson Lagoon?

Water Activities

Whether you want to relax by the water or partake in active adventures, there’s tons to do at the lagoon. As we mentioned earlier, your day pass includes full access to the water and beach area, waterslide, lawn games, beach volleyball, and the swim-up bar. There’s even a little island to explore in the middle of the lagoon named Gasparilla Island.

We highly recommend checking out the Water Obstacle Course (extra $12/person) if you’re up for a challenge. This is an inflatable obstacle course in the middle of the water that can be enjoyed by people of all fitness levels!

If you want to try something a little less extreme, you can rent a kayak or paddle board for an additional $12/person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xp4gB_0eKZXUKN00

Image credit: Natalie Monzon

Cabana Rentals

For those who prefer a little bit of privacy, there are different cabana rentals you can choose from. They have the Aquabana Rental which is your own private floating cabana. You can also choose a regular cabana on land, premium seating with access to a private bar and pool, or a beach umbrella to provide you with some shade from all that sun. Either way, you’ll get your own private space to enjoy all day.

Food and Drinks

A long day of fun in the sun is guaranteed to make you hungry. Luckily, Epperson Lagoon has a great cafe to help you fill up and recharge. The Reef Café is the go-to spot serving a variety of salads, snacks, and sandwiches. We love the Lagoon Burger!

As we mentioned before, there’s also a swim-up bar with thirst quenching tropical drinks. The Sandbar is a full liquor bar serving the most amazing piña coladas, frozen margaritas, peach punch, and so many more refreshing drinks to keep you cool throughout the day.

Food and beverage are not included with your day pass and much be purchased separately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDI3t_0eKZXUKN00

Image credit: Epperson Lagoon

Events

In addition to the plethora of things to do, the lagoon also features a packed events calendar.

Enjoy Bingo & Brunch on Saturdays from 11am-2pm with brunch specials. You can also sing along to all of your favorite hits with Adult Karaoke. Other activities include outdoor movies on the turf, trivia, and so much more.

Make sure to check out the upcoming events online to join in on the fun!

Hours & Information

Epperson Lagoon
31885 Overpass Rd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

The pool section of Epperson Lagoon closes seasonally, but will reopen fully on March 12, 2022. Tickets can be purchased online in advance.

You can bring your beach umbrella, towels, sunscreen, and water toys, but no outside food or beverages are allowed in the lagoon.

For more information and to book your perfect day, visit metrolagoons.com/lagoon/epperson .

Feature image credit: MetroLagoons

The post Visit Epperson Lagoon for a Perfect Day Under the Sun appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide .

