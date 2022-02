Plant bulbs ‘in the green’ now and gaps under shrubs and trees will soon fill up, bringing beauty to sparse-looking shrubs and hedges. The awkward bare ankles of a shrub or deciduous hedge are not things of beauty, but there they often are. Nature doesn’t leave this spot bare for long, though: all sorts of things make the most of this sparse space. Right now, it is spring bulbs – first snowdrops, then aconites and bluebells, wood anemones, and later perhaps some lily of the valley.

