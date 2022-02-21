Queen Victoria’s Post-Drydock Program Delayed Until June 5

The pandemic has made taking a cruise a somewhat different experience. Covid has impacted most areas of life around the world, but cruises have been affected more than most travel. All U.S. cruise lines including Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report, and even Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report cruise line stopped sailing from March 2020 through July 2021 (with Disney waiting a little longer to come back).
