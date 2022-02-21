ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

Spring-like weather across northwest Florida this week

By Kristen Kennedy
WMBB
WMBB
 19 hours ago

The subtropical ridge to our east will take control of our weather this week, leaving us with mostly dry and warm weather. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun daily with temperatures trending from the low 70s Monday to the upper 70s and low 80s through Thursday. Winds will be out of the south/southeast at 5-15 mph each day, working in the warm air and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will likely lead to patchy fog during the morning hours this week and higher humidity during the day. A couple pop-up showers are possible Thursday with isolated rain Friday and Sunday. The late week and weekend rainfall will be due to a weakening cold front pushing down south. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday, behind the front, will top out in the mid-upper 60s.

