COVID Cases Dropping

In the United States, the longest continuous route is between northern California to Maine and is about 3,527 miles long, and if set out on foot, it could take anywhere between six to eight months to cover that distance. On the contrary, the shortest route between any two states is between California and Georgia; the space is about 2,339 miles. So if you try walking from one of these two states to the other, you could cover the distance anywhere between three to five months.

