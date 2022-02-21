ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID Cases Dropping

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID cases are dropping fast, and Dr. Paul Klotman, president and CEO of the Baylor College of...

Smithonian

Researchers Now Know Where the Ancient Maya Planted Their Sacred Cacao Groves

Researchers at Brigham Young University (BYU) have discovered the locations of cacao groves sacred to the ancient Maya , writes Todd Hollingshead for BYU News. Working closely with archaeologists from the U.S. and Mexico, the team found evidence of cacao groves in sinkholes in the Yucatan Peninsula, and published their findings in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports.
WILDLIFE
State
Texas State
WEKU

A town in Mexico survives entirely on money sent back by U.S. migrants

COMACHUEN, Mexico — In Comachuen, a Purepecha Indigenous community of about 10,000 inhabitants nestled high in the pine-clad mountains of the western state of Michoacan, the whole town survives because of the money sent home by migrants working in the United States. That money, known as remittances, kept families...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — When the coronavirus began spreading around the world, the remote Pacific archipelago of Kiribati closed its borders, ensuring the disease didn’t reach its shores for nearly two full years. Kiribati finally began reopening this month, allowing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...
WORLD
Fareeha Arshad

Study: The longest path that can be covered on foot without encountering any waterbody is between China and Portugal

In the United States, the longest continuous route is between northern California to Maine and is about 3,527 miles long, and if set out on foot, it could take anywhere between six to eight months to cover that distance. On the contrary, the shortest route between any two states is between California and Georgia; the space is about 2,339 miles. So if you try walking from one of these two states to the other, you could cover the distance anywhere between three to five months.
Popculture

Family Dollar Closes 400 Stores, Recalls Products After FDA Finds Dead Rats in Warehouse

In a horrifying turn of events, the FDA warned the public that Family Dollar shoppers may have been exposed to "potentially contaminated products" in at least six states after finding live, dead and decaying rodents at a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas. According to reports, items purchased from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee for the entirety of 2021 until now could have been compromised. The discount chain has recalled a wide range of products sold at hundreds of its stores; health concerns have also led to the temporary closure of more than 400 stores in the six states.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deseret News

Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests

Americans know very little about Canada. Fewer than half of Americans surveyed in 2011 knew where Canada’s capital is (hint: it’s Ottawa), and two-thirds acknowledged they learned next to nothing about Canada’s history in school. (Truth be told, it’s not as interesting as America’s). In another study, nearly 40% of American eighth-graders thought Canada’s government was a dictatorship.
PROTESTS
UPI News

On This Day: U.S. men's hockey wins in 'Miracle on Ice'

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1819, a treaty with Spain ceded Florida to the United States. In 1855, Pennsylvania State University was founded in State College, Pa. It was originally called the Farmers' High School of Pennsylvania. In 1862, Jefferson Davis was inaugurated as president...
SPORTS
TheConversationAU

Why insecure work is finally being recognised as a health hazard for some Australians

About 3 million Australian workers lack job security. An estimated 2.4 million – 20% to 25% of the total workforce – are casual workers, with no paid leave entitlements. A further 500,000 are on fixed-term contracts. Whether you are labourer engaged by a labour hire company, a checkout operator, a ride-share driver or a university lecturer on a casual contract, job insecurity can harm both your physical and mental health. In an Australian first, Western Australia has formally recognised this in its new Code of Practice on Psychosocial Hazards in the Workplace, which provides practical guidance on how WA workplaces...
HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

Nevada One of the Worst Places to Live for Older Americans

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in a surge of retirements across the U.S. labor force. Experts estimate that in the first 18 months of the pandemic, there were 2.4 million more retirements than there would have otherwise been. Due in part to the historic increase, an estimated 19.3% of the U.S. population were retired as of mid-2021, the largest share in at least the last 25 years.
NEVADA STATE
UPI News

Bat falcon spotted in the United States for the first time

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a bat falcon spotted in Texas is the first member of its species to ever be documented in the United States. The Fish and Wildlife Service said in a Facebook post that the bat falcon was photographed at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Good News Network

This Woman Escaped Slavery by Hiding in Plain Sight – Disguised as a White Man

Shakespeare’s works are famous for portraying cross-dressing, particularly for the purpose of dealing dastardly and playing tricks on people. However, his fictions are nothing compared to the realities during slavery in America, where several enslaved people completed incredible escapes by disguising themselves as white. The most famous perhaps is...
SOCIETY
The Conversation U.S.

The Ancient Greeks also lived through a plague, and they too blamed their leaders for their suffering

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a scholar of ancient Greek literature, I have returned again and again to the Greek historian Thucydides to try understand the historical parallels to the American response to the health crisis. Thucydides – a onetime general and historian of the Peloponnesian War, a generationlong struggle between Athens and Sparta – presents one of the most famous accounts of a plague from antiquity. Then, as now, the story forms the backdrop for tragedy and conflict as Thucydides focuses on the emotional impact of living through a plague. Parallels with plague At the beginning of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

China concerned about 'worsening' Ukraine situation, warns nationals there

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China is concerned about the "worsening" situation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, repeating his call for all parties to show restraint and resolve differences through dialogue. Accelerating a crisis the West fears could spark a war, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered...
CHINA

