COVID Cases Dropping

Today in Indonesia, the world-famous Krakatoa Volcano erupted. This volcano has substantially influenced global climate since it erupted in 1883. Scientists are keeping an eye on the volcano and telling residents to stay away in the event of a bigger explosion. The color alert level in the area has been...
People in the Chincha valley of Peru threaded the spines of the dead onto wooden rods around 500 years ago, a mostly-unknown practice only recently documented by archaeologists. It may have been an attempt to restore the bodies of the dead during the European colonization, according to a study by...
Researchers at Brigham Young University (BYU) have discovered the locations of cacao groves sacred to the ancient Maya , writes Todd Hollingshead for BYU News. Working closely with archaeologists from the U.S. and Mexico, the team found evidence of cacao groves in sinkholes in the Yucatan Peninsula, and published their findings in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports.
COMACHUEN, Mexico — In Comachuen, a Purepecha Indigenous community of about 10,000 inhabitants nestled high in the pine-clad mountains of the western state of Michoacan, the whole town survives because of the money sent home by migrants working in the United States. That money, known as remittances, kept families...
JUNEAU, Alaska — Nick Cline gets calls about all kinds of items people want to sell through the Anchorage auction house where he works. But he was caught off-guard by a call he got last fall from a man saying he had "one of the largest opals in the world."
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — When the coronavirus began spreading around the world, the remote Pacific archipelago of Kiribati closed its borders, ensuring the disease didn’t reach its shores for nearly two full years. Kiribati finally began reopening this month, allowing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday urged the U.S. government to stop funding groups in Mexico that are critical of his administration, calling the financial support a “shame” and a breach of Mexico’s sovereignty. The rebuke comes at a time of...
Frontline health workers in Solomon Islands have warned that its health system is on the brink of collapse as the country struggles to deal with a devastating outbreak of Covid-19. A senior doctor and two nurses at the National Referral Hospital (NRH) in the capital of Honiara have told of...
In the United States, the longest continuous route is between northern California to Maine and is about 3,527 miles long, and if set out on foot, it could take anywhere between six to eight months to cover that distance. On the contrary, the shortest route between any two states is between California and Georgia; the space is about 2,339 miles. So if you try walking from one of these two states to the other, you could cover the distance anywhere between three to five months.
In a horrifying turn of events, the FDA warned the public that Family Dollar shoppers may have been exposed to "potentially contaminated products" in at least six states after finding live, dead and decaying rodents at a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas. According to reports, items purchased from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee for the entirety of 2021 until now could have been compromised. The discount chain has recalled a wide range of products sold at hundreds of its stores; health concerns have also led to the temporary closure of more than 400 stores in the six states.
Despite a strong focus on air and naval power, the commander of the United States Army in the Pacific says land forces will play a crucial role in any future regional conflict. And to deter the growing power of China’s armed forces from conflict, the U.S. relies heavily on friends...
Americans know very little about Canada. Fewer than half of Americans surveyed in 2011 knew where Canada’s capital is (hint: it’s Ottawa), and two-thirds acknowledged they learned next to nothing about Canada’s history in school. (Truth be told, it’s not as interesting as America’s). In another study, nearly 40% of American eighth-graders thought Canada’s government was a dictatorship.
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1819, a treaty with Spain ceded Florida to the United States. In 1855, Pennsylvania State University was founded in State College, Pa. It was originally called the Farmers' High School of Pennsylvania. In 1862, Jefferson Davis was inaugurated as president...
About 3 million Australian workers lack job security. An estimated 2.4 million – 20% to 25% of the total workforce – are casual workers, with no paid leave entitlements. A further 500,000 are on fixed-term contracts.
Whether you are labourer engaged by a labour hire company, a checkout operator, a ride-share driver or a university lecturer on a casual contract, job insecurity can harm both your physical and mental health.
In an Australian first, Western Australia has formally recognised this in its new Code of Practice on Psychosocial Hazards in the Workplace, which provides practical guidance on how WA workplaces...
The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in a surge of retirements across the U.S. labor force. Experts estimate that in the first 18 months of the pandemic, there were 2.4 million more retirements than there would have otherwise been. Due in part to the historic increase, an estimated 19.3% of the U.S. population were retired as of mid-2021, the largest share in at least the last 25 years.
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a bat falcon spotted in Texas is the first member of its species to ever be documented in the United States. The Fish and Wildlife Service said in a Facebook post that the bat falcon was photographed at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas.
Shakespeare’s works are famous for portraying cross-dressing, particularly for the purpose of dealing dastardly and playing tricks on people. However, his fictions are nothing compared to the realities during slavery in America, where several enslaved people completed incredible escapes by disguising themselves as white. The most famous perhaps is...
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a scholar of ancient Greek literature, I have returned again and again to the Greek historian Thucydides to try understand the historical parallels to the American response to the health crisis.
Thucydides – a onetime general and historian of the Peloponnesian War, a generationlong struggle between Athens and Sparta – presents one of the most famous accounts of a plague from antiquity.
Then, as now, the story forms the backdrop for tragedy and conflict as Thucydides focuses on the emotional impact of living through a plague.
Parallels with plague
At the beginning of...
BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China is concerned about the "worsening" situation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, repeating his call for all parties to show restraint and resolve differences through dialogue. Accelerating a crisis the West fears could spark a war, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered...
Comments / 0