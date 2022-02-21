ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

3 Ways Remote Work is Changing the Real Estate Industry Forever

By John Dealbreuin
Times Daily
 1 day ago

43% of full-time employees worked at home in 2020. That's...

www.timesdaily.com

Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

The Impact of Remote Work on Florida's Real Estate Market

Technology allows for real estate deals to be done remotely./Photo by Thirdman from Pexels. Remote work is changing the real estate industry. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, more people worldwide have been working remotely. Working from home is relatively easy and sometimes more convenient for many office jobs. Florida is one of the most desirable places to live, and many choose to live in larger cities such as Miami, Ft Lauderdale, or Orlando for employment opportunities. There has been a substantial shift in the housing market throughout the pandemic, causing people to relocate.
FLORIDA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Former Vice President of Legislative Affairs’ Quest to Elevate the Real Estate Industry

Visionaries dare to change an entire industry. Throughout history, it was lands that they conquered; modernly today, it’s an entire industry that they seek. The sheer devotion, confidence, and striving to make a difference make them innovators and visionaries. They take risks, push boundaries, and change the landscape with their new ideas in different ways.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Kitchn

6 Types of Flooring That Are on Their Way Out, According to Real Estate Agents

Interior design styles come and go, and flooring is no exception to that rule — just think of your grandparents’ shag carpeting. Still, with so many different styles of flooring on the market these days, if you’re looking to update your floors before putting your home on the market, it can be confusing to know what buyers want to see. I polled some real estate pros to see which flooring trends their clients aren’t loving right now.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WSOC Charlotte

Real estate roundup: Steady flow of residential projects on way in region

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area’s pipeline of multifamily development remained steady to start the new year. In SouthPark, a 239-unit apartment project split between twin buildings is underway as part of the Liberty SouthPark development along Liberty Row Drive, while in University City, a pair of developers are teaming up to bring 341 multifamily units, 56 for-rent townhomes and about 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, office and other commercial space to a 25-acre site on West Mallard Creek Church Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KTEN.com

Should You Work With a Real Estate Advisor?

Real estate advisors provide research, analysis, planning, strategy and management input when evaluating, acquiring, selling, developing, improving and financing the real estate portion of an investment portfolio. Because real estate investing can be so high-stakes, the services of one of these professionals can really come in handy. Real estate advisors may even work with your financial advisor to help guide your real estate investing activities and supplement the transaction-oriented activities of real estate agents and brokers.
REAL ESTATE
Connecticut Post

4 Ways Real-Estate Pros Get Leads from Digital Marketing

In today’s digital age, we rely on the “Internet of everything” for nearly every aspect of our lives, from checking the local weather to buying real estate property, a dynamic additionally boosted by distancing and health guidelines as a result of the pandemic. According to a report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), a staggering 97% of homebuyers used the Internet for home searches in 2020. As a result, and in response, firms encouraged buyers to send in e-signatures, sign electronic contracts and forms, schedule virtual meetings and complete other related tasks online. These real estate trends are likely here to stay, and agents must adapt, which means developing a solid digital marketing strategy that boosts visibility and gets listings in front of the right buyers at the right time.
REAL ESTATE
Times Union

The Real-Estate Game Is Changing Fast. Are You Ready to Win?

In January of this year, the Federal Reserve announced a plan to adjust its monetary policies to meet the challenge of rapidly growing inflation. As many experts and economists believe it is the greatest threat to economic recovery, that plan includes raising interest rates three times over the course of the year. Rates have remained at rock-bottom levels to meet pandemic challenges, but a quick reopening has sparked a rise in inflation that banks are eager to get under control to bring the economy back to some level of normality.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Real estate technology ETF targets evolving industry

Exchange-traded fund issuer ETF Managers Group is betting big on real estate technology as the industry leans more into mobile technology and new apps to serve customers. HHH ETF MANAGERS TRUST ETFMG REAL ESTATE TECH ETF 18.23 -0.47 -2.50%. The ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF offers investors exposure in global...
MARKETS
Forbes

Maintaining Success In The Digital Workspace: Five Ways To Continue The Remote Work Conversation

CEO/Co-Founder at Virtual Vocations, one of the leading online job boards focused exclusively on remote jobs. If your company is at the point where you’ve put into place a clear remote work policy, you've done a lot over the past two years. Businesses globally helped employees get settled into their newly outfitted home offices, decided which positions were better as hybrid or fully remote roles and instituted guidelines surrounding online communication and meetings. As leaders, you may feel like the transition to remote work is finally over and done with, and you can finally just “set it and forget it.” Unfortunately, that is not the case.
ECONOMY
Times Daily

Home Depot sales remain strong in 4th quarter

Home Depot saw its sales remain strong in its fourth quarter as it continues to benefit from a sizzling housing market. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
RETAIL
Times Daily

New Census director has faith in quality of 2020 numbers

The new U.S. Census Bureau director said Monday that he is listening to the concerns of data users and policymakers, and the agency is making permanent community outreach efforts, in an effort to restore any trust that was lost following attempts by the Trump administration to politicize the nation's 2020 head count.
POLITICS
New York Post

Apply to hundreds of jobs with just one click with this AI program

You wouldn’t call yourself lazy (especially if you’re trying to land a new job or just a job), but you have to admit, you wish the job application process were a bit less tedious and well, boring. Did you know that on average, it takes 21 to 80 job applications to get one job offer? That almost doesn’t seem fair for all of the hard work you put in during the application process. What if we introduced you to a way where you could apply to more than one job on multiple different platforms at once to make the whole song and dance less of a headache?
TECHNOLOGY

