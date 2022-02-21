ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

51% of Older Workers Could Get $2,000 or Less From Retirement Savings

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 20 hours ago

Income from retirement savings is crucial as a supplement to your Social Security benefit if you don't want to face serious financial worries in your later years. Unfortunately, recent data from the Insured Retirement Institute revealed many older workers have investment account balances that are far too low.

In fact, according to IRI's data, 51% of older workers have less than $50,000 saved for their retirement. This could be a huge problem for a few key reasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tEATi_0eKZVQRN00

Image source: Getty Images.

Older workers are unprepared for a secure retirement

The IRI data showing that more than half of older workers have a nest egg of less than $50,000 is really disturbing because it reveals just how unprepared so many Americans are to support themselves once their paychecks stop. See, even a nest egg of $50,000 would be woefully inadequate for a typical senior to provide for their needs.

Retirees must make sure they aren't withdrawing too much at one time from retirement accounts to avoid running out of money while they are still alive. Experts generally view it as safe to withdraw a maximum of 4% of a retirement account balance during the first year of retirement and in many cases, an even smaller withdrawal rate is recommended. A senior with a $50,000 nest egg who takes out 4% of their account balance would end up with just $2,000 in income.

Sadly, for most people, that's not going to be nearly enough. That's because the average Social Security benefit is just $1,657 in 2022. A senior who gets only $2,000 in investment income to supplement it would have to live on only $21,884 per year. When factoring in housing, medical care, transportation, and other essential expenses, this annual income is likely to provide for a bare-bones standard of living if it can cover the necessities at all.

Retirees are typically going to need to replace at least 80% of pre-retirement income to be comfortable. Social Security benefits are intended to replace about 40% of pre-retirement funds. This means that savings should cover the rest (for those without a pension).

If the typical senior needs their retirement investments to give them close to the same amount as their Social Security benefit, they'd be short more than $17,000 a year if their nest egg produced just $2,000.

What can you do if you have too little saved for retirement?

If you're one of the many older workers who doesn't have enough saved for your later years, the good news is there are some options available to you. These include:

  • Working longer . Staying on the job for extra time provides the chance to bulk up your savings, increase your Social Security benefit by delaying your claim, and rely on your savings for less time.
  • Take advantage of catch-up contributions . Older workers are allowed to contribute more to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Take this opportunity as long as you're on the job to supersize your retirement accounts.
  • Downsize . If you can sell your home and move to a smaller one, get rid of a costly vehicle, and make other big lifestyle changes, you may be able to save more now and get by on less in retirement.

While these steps may not sound like fun, it's a lot better to act quickly to build as much retirement security as you can rather than to find yourself with an income you can't live on after leaving the workforce, when your options for fixing your finances are far slimmer.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Retirement Income#Social Security Benefits#Iri#Getty Images#Americans
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: SSDI and SSI explained

The Social Security Administration runs various programs including their Social Security Disability Insurance, SSDI, and Supplemental Security Income, SSI, programs. These programs are designed to give necessary funding to individuals with disabilities. The SSA outlines everything you need to know to apply on their FAQ page. SSDI and the Ticket...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
BGR.com

No fourth stimulus check, but you might qualify to get $1,000 every month

Stimulus checks may have dried up at the federal level, but ambitious basic income projects underway now in at least 17 states aim to, if nothing else, at least fill the gap for people most in need. People like low-income mothers in such New York City neighborhoods as Washington Heights and Harlem, where they’ve started getting money through the city’s first basic income program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Laminating your SSN card

Social Security cards are made of paper, and many people ruin or beat up the copies they were given years prior. Some try to avoid this by laminating them. While the idea makes sense, it is not advised that you laminate your card because it could ruin it. While Social...
SOCIAL SECURITY
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: What dates will tax refunds be sent out?

The IRS has aimed to have a more normal tax season in 2022 than we have had in 2020 and 2021. This means Americans should see their refunds in a timely manner. Everyone will need to have their taxes filed by April 18, 2022, unless they get an extension or reside in an area where a disaster occurred.
INCOME TAX
WKRC

More stimulus check money is coming if you live in these 4 states

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the pandemic still raging, many Americans are feeling the impact of going from multiple stimulus checks and monthly child tax credits to almost no financial aid. While the political dynamics in Washington have made another round of stimulus or tax credit payments all but impossible, some...
CINCINNATI, OH
FingerLakes1.com

Fourth Stimulus Check & Social Security recipients

Stimulus checks have been an asset to millions of Americans since the start of the pandemic, but seniors have been hit the hardest and are looking for a fourth stimulus check. There have been three stimulus checks so far, with two in 2020 and one in 2021. This has Americans...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
165K+
Followers
80K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy