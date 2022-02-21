Driver trapped under car after crash along I-44
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters rescued one person after they became trapped under the wreckage of a car along I-44.
Around 3:50 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle accident along I-44, just east of I-35.
Investigators say the driver was headed westbound on the highway when he drifted off and hit the guardrail. At that point, he overcorrected and rolled the car.
Authorities say he was ejected from the vehicle and the car landed on top of him.
Amazingly, officials say the 17-year-old victim was awake and responsive when crews arrived on the scene. They were able to lift the car off of him and rush him to a nearby hospital.
