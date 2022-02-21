Greece to close supporters’ clubs after soccer-linked murder

A desperate search was underway Friday for people buried by a deluge of mud that swept through the Brazilian city of Petropolis, leaving what President Jair Bolsonaro described as "scenes of war." A total of 136 bodies have been retrieved to date, according to civil defense officials, in the normally scenic tourist town some 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Rio de Janeiro. But after three days, hopes of finding more survivors were fading fast. Petropolis mayor Rubens Bomtempo told a press conference late Friday that "it is difficult after so much time" to find anyone alive. On Tuesday, the streets of the city were turned into torrential rivers of mud that swept away homes, cars and trees following the heaviest rains to hit the region since 1932, Rio governor Claudio Castro said.

