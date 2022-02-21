ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Greenville man arrested for OVI in Darke County

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7VQJ_0eKZUD6X00

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 51-year-old man was arrested in Palestine for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol on Sunday.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, shortly after 9 p.m. Darke County deputies along with Liberty Township FD and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the 300 block of North Main Street for a single-vehicle accident.

3 bags of suspected meth found on man in Darke County

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), preliminary investigation showed that a red 2002 Pontiac Grand Am was driven by a 51-year-old Greenville man who was traveling northbound on North Main Street when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole.

The DCSO said the man was arrested at the scene for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He is facing charges of OVI and Failure to Maintain Control of his vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation by the DCSO.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

3 bags of suspected meth found on man in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man arrested on two felony warrants was found with three clear bags in his pockets containing suspected methamphetamine. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), a 28-year-old man was arrested on two felony warrants around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20. DCSO reported that the man was transported […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

20 grams of meth seized in Darke County traffic stop

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County deputies found 20 grams of methamphetamine along with other drug paraphernalia in a vehicle on Saturday. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), deputies located a gray 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer on the 7600 block of Greenville Celina Road around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. The DCSO […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Man indicted for allegedly driving into group of people, Sidney gas station

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was indicted after allegedly driving his car into a group of people in Sidney. According to our partners at Sidney Daily News, Marques White, 19, of Sidney, was indicted on the following 10 charges Thursday, February 17: Three counts of attempted murder, each being a first-degree felony Six counts […]
WDTN

2 injured in Harrison Township crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded to the scene of an injury crash on Saturday. On Saturday, Feb. 19, MCSO deputies responded to a crash where a vehicle hit a light pole around 6:45 p.m. in Harrison Township. According to the MCSO, a white Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Greenville, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Greenville, OH
City
Palestine, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Greenville, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Darke County, OH
Darke County, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Do you recognize him? Kettering Police investigating vehicle break-ins

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police is investigating a series of break-ins that happened Sunday. The department said on Facebook that it wants assistance identifying a man seen on video that is suspected of participating in a series of vehicle thefts on Sunday, February 20. Police said the break-ins happened in the residential areas of […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

1 taken to hospital after 2-car crash on I-75 SB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-vehicle crash occurred just south of I-70 on I-75 southbound on Sunday. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 involving two cars. OSP reported that the right two lanes of I-75 southbound were closed due to the crash but […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

SWAT standoff in Dayton, Man in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A SWAT standoff that began overnight has concluded with the suspect now in custody. According to Maj. Christopher Malson with Dayton Police, a 36-year-old man with numerous weapons violations was located in a home near East Fifth Street and South Hedges Street in Dayton shortly after midnight on Sunday, Feb. 20. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police: Teen girl knew boy who shot her in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A 13-year-old girl was shot by a 14-year-old boy in a Fairborn house around 3 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Fairborn Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of East Whittier Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 20 on reports of a shooting. Fairborn Police said officers located a 13-year-old girl […]
FAIRBORN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovi#Liberty Township Fd#Tri Village Rescue#Dcso#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

18-year-old injured in rollover crash

vestigation showed that 18-year-old Maggie Phillips had been traveling south on Hollansburg Richmond Road when she failed to negotiate a curve. According to the release, she drove off the right side of the roadway and rolled several times before the car came to a stop.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to three-alarm fire in Shelby County

MAPLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple crews are responding to a three-alarm fire in Shelby County. According to Shelby County Dispatch, they received the initial call around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 14000 block of State Route 65. There are no known injuries right now. Details are still limited while crews work to put out […]
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Three states crack down on reckless driving on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You may see more police on I-75 this weekend as the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol joins the 6-State Trooper Project. Three of the six states involved will be focusing their efforts on I-75: Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan. Officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Victim identified in Dayton fatal crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a crash in Dayton that happened on Friday afternoon. Authorities say one person died in a car crash around 3:40 pm Friday on Needmore Road, near Old Troy Pike. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle had crashed […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Celina man arrested 2 years after child’s death

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Celina man has been arrested for the death of his girlfriend’s child, two years after the investigation began. On February 11, 2020, the two-year-old Ezra Sirgrist was found face down and unresponsive. Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said that a family member provided CPR until emergency crews could arrive. The […]
CELINA, OH
WDTN

Water, gas line break in Franklin leaves residents dry

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Franklin residents should avoid the area of Main Street near Scneck Road after both a water and gas line broke Saturday morning. Khristi Dunn, Clerk of Council said in a release that the gas main break does not pose any danger to residents, and there is no evacuation order in place. […]
FRANKLIN, OH
WDTN

Medical experts still seeing increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and death in unvaccinated

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are decreasing across the US and right here in the Miami Valley, medical experts are still expressing their concern for unvaccinated patient hospitalizations and deaths due to the virus. Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said their county has seen 500 deaths […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Trotwood man charged after death of 19-year-old

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Trotwood man has been charged with the shooting death of 19-year-old Destiny Davis. On February 8, Officers arrived at the scene of a shooting on Alder Road at 1:15 am. They found a 19-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds, Dispatch said, and a medic was called. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton man arrested by Human Trafficking Task Force

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One man has been arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation by the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. During the investigation, a 31-year-old Dayton man communicated with an undercover detective he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. The task force said the man allegedly solicited sexual acts from the […]
WDTN

WDTN

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy