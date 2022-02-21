ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bird flu found in New York, officials confirm

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qSL5i_0eKZTWfJ00

NEW YORK (AP) — A highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds on Long Island in New York.

Samples from the flock were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center and confirmed at a USDA laboratory in Ames, Iowa. The USDA announced the confirmation on Saturday.

New York state officials have quarantined the site in Suffolk County and officials said birds on the affected properties “will be depopulated to prevent the spread of disease.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says the recent detections do not present an immediate public health concern.

No human cases of these viruses have been detected in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Flu#Long Island#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
MyChamplainValley.com

Canada easing COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers

(WWTI) — COVID-testing requirements will soon be loosened for travelers entering Canada. The government announced that beginning February 28, travelers will be permitted to use a COVID-19 rapid antigen test result, taken the day prior to their scheduled flight, arrival at a land port of entry, or marine port of entry. Travelers will also have […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy